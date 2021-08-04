Rent. Buy. Build. These are questions people face today when it comes to their homestead. And many are deciding for the third option.

Strong demand for homes combined with a record-low supply of homes for sale – or rent – at times it feels impossible to break. This is leading to many buyers deciding to build their own homes instead.

And across the nation, where is most of the home development happening? The website BigRentz looked at the total permits per capita by state, with a date range of 2015 to 2020. Idaho leads the nation in new home permits, with 7.17 per 1,000 residents. The state showed a 798 percent increase in total permits issued.

Florida ranks seventh, with 5.49. Between 2015 and 2020, there were 800,020 statewide building permits issued.

