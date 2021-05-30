For golf enthusiasts, a home with a practice putting green could help make outings at Crandon Golf less frustrating and more fun.

Well, these three properties, spanning from right here in Dade – Miami Lakes - to Southampton, NY and Snowmass, CO, not only come with many amenities to satisfy even the most demanding home buyer, but they feature that putting green for the passionate golfer.

Southampton, New York.

The roof deck of this 10-bedroom, 12 baths mansion, offers a putting green as well as expansive ocean views. Named Twin Peak, the estate sits on four acres of land in the swanky Hamptons town of Southampton and is set on four acres of land.

It is listed for $39.5 million. For more information, click here.

Miami Lakes, Florida

Designed by Giorgio Balli, this modern six bedroom, 7.5 bathrooms has a wine room, swimming pool, gym, in-ground trampoline and of course, a putting green. There’s also a long outdoor patio and an extra-spacious kitchen with a large marble island.

It is listed for $2.695 million. For more information, click here.

Snowmass, Colorado

Called Four Peaks Ranch, these 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms and 3 half bathrooms dream home could pass for the mountain resort. It sits on 876 acres and includes private trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, plus a putting green facing the surrounding peaks. There is also a saltwater pool with waterfall, a chromotherapy tub, a gym, and a private beach with cabana.

It is listed for $45 million. For more information, click here.