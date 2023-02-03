Foreign investors and the South Florida lifestyle keeping real estate sales strong

Darling, you look like a million bucks!

Three residential properties closed for just about $1 million during the period of January 23-27. A one-bedroom in The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne was the top seller, with a $1.1 million price tag. The 731-square-foot unit is part of the Ritz’ flex hotel management program. A solid investment for a vacation home that can generate revenue when the owner is not using the property.

Overall, housing sales across the nation have cooled. And with the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, homebuyer anxiety is sure to increase. But in Miami-Dade County, foreign buyers and the alluring South Florida lifestyle is expected to keep housing prices strong through 2023.

Key Biscayne

$1,100,000

1 bed/1 bath/731 square feet

455 Grand Bay Drive, Unit 917, Key Biscayne

Listed for $1.15 million, this one-bedroom unit located at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne is a rare opportunity. The fully-furnished and equipped unit is part of the hotel’s flex management program, in which the owner can use the unit when they would like or have the hotel manage it when it’s not in use. Comes with new patio furniture.

$900,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/930 square feet

881 Ocean Drive, Apt. L1, Key Biscayne

Casa Del Mar one-bedroom that was fully renovated with expensive touches. The unit was listed for $1.145 million in September 2022.

$1,037,500

2 bed/2 bath/1,350 square feet

200 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 1009, Key Biscayne

Two-bedrooms within a co-op building that only has 132 units. Excellent choice for a beachgoer as the property is located steps from the beach. Home features a large terrace with ocean and city views. It was listed for $1.55 million in May 2022.

Brickell

$1,050,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,518 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2303, Miami

Icon Brickell two-bedroom located on the 23rd floor featuring lovely water views and ample living space.

$430,000

1 bed/1 bath/945 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1513, Miami

Updated one-bedroom in the 1060 Brickell residence, located near Mary Brickell Village, was listed for $449,000.

$495,000

1 bed/1 bath/597 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3204, Miami

This one-bedroom went on the market in October 2022 for $515,000.

$590,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,267 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 501, Miami

Two-bedroom loft within the Brickell on the River residence, which allows short-term rentals, was listed in March 2021 for $570,150 and was relisted last May for $619,000.

