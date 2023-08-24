Property owners in Florida will now have a choice of four new insurers this year after the Orion180 Select Insurance Company and Orion180 Insurance Company were approved Tuesday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).

They will join Mainsail Insurance Company, which was approved in August, and Tailrow Insurance Company, approved in April.

“OIR has been diligently working to attract more companies, jobs, and capital to Florida’s insurance market since the passage of recent legislative reforms," Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said.

“Today’s announcement is another sign that the (legislative) reforms are having a positive impact on Florida’s insurance market. We look forward to continuing this momentum and giving consumers more options in the market for homeowners insurance.”

Orion180 Select Insurance Company and Orion180 Insurance Company are Indiana-based property and casualty insurers and applied to operate in Florida using an expansion application. Orion 180, founded in 2016, has corporate offices in Melbourne, about three hours north of Key Biscayne.

The Orion additions will operate as two companies in Florida and reportedly have more than 80,000 policies issued, with written premiums of $150 million in 2022.

It's the second big announcement of the week by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, which announced that it wanted the state-run Citizens Insurance Group, within 30 days, to revise and revamp its request for an average 12% rate hike to Florida policyholders.

Florida homeowners are reportedly paying an average of $6,000 annually for coverage, up 42% from last year and much higher than the national average of $1,700. Part of that is due to the depleted inventory.

Over the past 20 months, more than 15 companies have stopped writing policies in Florida, some voluntarily withdrawing, such as Farmers Insurance and Lexington Insurance, while AAA is not renewing some of its policyholders. Seven were declared insolvent.

For new companies willing to join Florida's lineup, an expansion application is used by companies in good standing in their state of domicile that wish to expand their business into a uniform state. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed within 60 days. More information is available on OIR’s company admissions page.

A total of 82 new insurance entities (specialty coverage, in most cases) have joined Florida's lineup between Jan. 1 and July 31.

A full list of new entities approved to enter the Florida insurance market is available on OIR’s website.