From efficient to magnificent, real estate sales on Key Biscayne and Brickell from August 15-21

Key Biscayne had three magnificent properties sold this week, with all the luxury and comfort that condominium living can provide. In Brickell, many efficient studio apartments were bought, as well as some spectacular larger apartments, all within minutes of the world-class shops, restaurants, and business venues Miami has to offer. Continue reading for more details of these opulent South Florida residences.

Key Biscayne

$2,500,000

2 bed 3.5 bath 2,950 sq. ft.

445 Grand Bay Dr., Apt. 302, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Step from your private elevator foyer into this regal residence. The 2,950-square-foot makes room for an expanded dining and living room, which opens onto one of your three terraces, all with magnificent tropical views. There are two large bedrooms and even a space for an office. The master suite offers a sitting area, electronic darkening shades, his and her baths, new fixtures, and a jacuzzi tub and bidet. Your guests will feel welcome in their room, which has an en suite bathroom and a private terrace. The gated parking, 24-hour concierge service, and valet will provide security as you enjoy island life on Key Biscayne. Listed at $2,850,000 in April.

$1,000,000

3 bed 2 bath 1,360 sq. ft.

50 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 308, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

The Pyramids on Key Biscayne offer only 15 units per tower, providing gracious spaces and enhanced privacy in each unit. This three-bedroom apartment has high ceilings and an expansive terrace with access from each bedroom. Brazilian cherry floors decorate this dream apartment. No detail was overlooked during the renovation. California closets adorn each bedroom, and the open kitchen has brand-new appliances and a full-length snack bar, handy for daily life or perfect for entertaining. There is a laundry area with a full-sized washer and dryer, and the garage space is covered, so your car is protected from the elements. Listed at $1,099,000 in July.

$625,000

Studio 1 bath 448 sq. ft.

455 Grand Bay Dr., Unit 316, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

When you arrive at The Ritz-Carlton, let the Bellman take your bags to your condo-hotel home. Living at the Ritz, life cannot be better. Have a spa treatment, relax by the pool or beach, or have a sumptuous meal by the ocean at one of the hotel's restaurants. Or you can let the ladies and gentlemen of the Ritz manage your unit while you enjoy the benefits of owning a piece of this resort hotel. Amenities include concierge service, valet, gym, tennis courts, spa, and in-room dining. There are also shops on site, such as Sabia Jewelers, 120% Linen, or Lilly Pulitzer. Listed at $625,000 in July.

Brickell

$1,988,888

3 bed 2.5 bath 1,839 sq. ft.

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. ATH12, Miami, FL, 33129

This very special stand-alone, waterfront townhome located at the prestigious Brickell Place community is next door to the currently being built St. Regis. This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom corner unit has been recently renovated and looks amazing. The wooden floors, clever tiles and marble bathroom designs, and custom kitchen cabinetry set this home apart from others. The floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the living area, bringing in beautiful natural light. The blue-green ocean views and your private boat slip let you know that you have arrived in paradise. There are two covered parking spots, and the boat slip has a 24,000 lbs. boat lift. Listed at $2,088,888 in July.

$555,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,212 sq. ft.

185 SW 7th St., Apt. 3702, Miami, FL, 33130

Biscayne Bay and city views adorn this chic urban apartment. Since it is a corner unit, there are windows everywhere bringing all of that great Florida sunshine, or the blackout curtains give you the power to darken your rooms. Latitude on the River is located in the heart of downtown Miami and on the Riverwalk that leads to the entertainment district, across from Brickell City Centre. The 9-foot ceilings throughout this two-bedroom unit add to the already roomy feel of this 1,212-square-foot home. Listed at $599,000 in May.

$800,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,028 sq. ft.

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4109, Miami, FL, 33131

1010 Brickell is a luxury condominium building located in the center of Brickell, with all of its world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. This two-bedroom unit has two fully equipped bathrooms, modern bathing facilities, and cool cream-colored marble floors. The custom European-style kitchen will delight anyone who enjoys cooking. The state-of-the-art appliances and sparkling countertops also create a super spot for entertaining guests, and the wall-to-wall windows bring in all of the South Florida scenery. Listed at $875,000 in April.

$275,000

Studio 1 bath 500 sq. ft.

905 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1729, Miami, FL, 33131

You will enjoy stunning water views in your efficient new studio apartment. This can be a great investment, vacation spot, or chic urban nest. The 500-square-foot fully equipped unit is located in downtown Brickell, adding fabulous shops, restaurants, lounges, and entertainment venues to this tropical retreat. You are within walking distance from Mary Brickell Village and Brickell City Centre, in one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Miami. Listed at $299,000 in June.

$440,000

1 bed 1 bath 775 sq. ft.

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 303, Miami, FL, 33131

Your cleverly designed 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home offers 775 square feet of living space. Every room boasts a lush tropical garden or river views. Stately royal palms greet you as you arrive at your new home, and the two pools, jacuzzi, fitness center, spa and riverfront promenade are here for your pleasure. The kitchen has European cabinets and stainless appliances, and an island before you enter the spacious living area. You are steps away from restaurants, banks, shopping, and entertainment in downtown Brickell. Listed at $450,000 in July.

$1,375,000

3 bed 2.5 bath 1,281 sq. ft.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit 3705, Miami, FL, 33130

The massive wrap-around patio terrace can be accessed from every room of this elegant three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom residence. This southeast corner unit in SLS Brickell is right next to the waterfront walkway and only 10 minutes from Coconut Grove or South Beach. The unit is fully furnished and makes a lovely pied-a-terre or full-time residence. It has been meticulously maintained and offers a 180-degree panoramic view. There is a 24-hour doorman, valet parking for your safety and convenience, and a rooftop pool with spectacular views of Miami and the waterways for your pleasure and exercise. Listed at $1,450,000 in June.

$535,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 738 sq. ft.

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 2409, Miami, FL, 33130

There is one bedroom and one full bathroom plus a guest powder room in this 738-square-foot apartment. It is perfect as a vacation getaway, investment property, or a convenient place to work, live and play. This modern unit has floor-to-ceiling windows, two closets, and top-of-the-line appliances. The building boasts a rooftop pool with a stunning 360-de gree view of Miami and surrounding waterways. The building has fantastic amenities: a kids' area, a business center, a billiards room, a movie theater, a steam room, and a party room, to name just a few. Right in downtown Brickell, you are minutes from all that Miami has to offer. Listed at $560,000 in July.

