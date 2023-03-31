Great investment potential in industrial warehouses in key areas in Miami

The South Florida industrial market has been one of the best performing sectors in commercial real estate. This is attributed to Miami's robust economy, increased tourism, new businesses relocating to Florida, and the growth of e-commerce.

The demand for industrial warehouses has exceeded the supply. Even with the new properties under construction, there are still not enough warehouses to meet the growing demand.

According to a Costar report, in Miami-Dade there are currently 41 industrial properties under construction, equivalent to 9.9 million square feet, which represents 3.6% of the total inventory, of which 43% has already been rented. This high demand has made industrial properties appreciate 10% in the last year.

The new warehouses have a lot of technology, connectivity, automated guided vehicles, robots and use real-time data to track inventory in all areas, from the arrival of merchandise, to loading and dispatch. Given the need to achieve greater warehouse volume, new warehouses have ceiling heights of up to 40 feet. One of the examples of this is the Amazon warehouse in Opa-locka.

On a smaller but no less important scale, there are areas of Miami where warehouses have been transformed into offices and showrooms.

Examples of this are areas like Wynwood, Little River, and Allapattah. This transformation has helped Wynwood emerge as Miami's tech hub. This has also meant higher rents on commercial rentals. As a result, many artists and small businesses have migrated to Little River, where property prices, compared to Wynwood, are lower.

Many of the area’s warehouses have been transformed into multi-use spaces. These used to sell for $100-150 per square foot in 2014 and now sell for upwards of $300-400.

The Little River area has seen significant investment and revitalization in recent years through the renovation and repurposing of old warehouses. Many spaces have been transformed into places that store valuable pieces of art and even collector cars.

Fernando Echeverri, is a broker specializing in commercial investments properties, and works with Great Properties International on Key Biscayne.