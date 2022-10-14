Have we officially entered a ‘buyer’s market’ in area real estate?

Real estate prices continue their cooling off trend across Miami-Dade County as this week’s list reveals. During the period of Oct. 3 to 7, a Brickell one-bedroom unit with short-term rental capabilities (Hello, AirBnB cash flow!) sold for $95,000 under the listed sales price.

As you read through this list, you’ll see that properties selling in the seven-figure range are closing for substantially less than the original asking price. And single-family homes, which were selling for well-above the asking price just a year ago, are no exception.

The question now: Are we in a buyers market?

Key Biscayne

$3,125,000

4 bed/3 bath/2,644 square feet/7,604 square foot lot

260 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Nicely updated, two-story house with ample natural lighting, a gated entrance located on a large lot on a quiet street. This property was listed for $3.85 million and had multiple changes in price.

$800,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,103 square feet

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 127, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Remodeled spacious 1 bed/1.5 bath unit located in Key Colony's Emerald Bay. The large terrace has direct pool access.

$1,250,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,532 square feet

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 637, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious two-bedroom unit with views of the ocean and Biscayne Bay was listed for $1.295 million. Amenities include tennis courts, children's playground, dog park, beach access, a deli and poolside bar/cafe.

Brickell

$675,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,316 square feet

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1503, Miami, FL 33129

Imperial at Brickell, waterfront condo with two bedrooms and updated two and a half bathrooms sold for the asking price.

$425,000

1/bed 1/bath/658 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 413, Miami, FL 33129

One-bedroom unit within Le Parc at Brickell, a boutique building located in the heart of Brickell. This property was listed for $440,000 and last sold for $350,000 in March 2022.

$670,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,167 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 3201, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $685,000, this corner Millecento condo offers city and bay views with east-facing exposure.

$960,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,119 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 3802, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom unit at the SLS Lux featuring city and water views, Italian kitchen cabinetry, Bosch appliances, rain showers in the primary bathroom and electric shades. It was listed for $1.1 million.

$520,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,016 square feet

31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 702, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedroom in My Brickell located across Brickell City Centre was listed for $550,000.

$645,000

1 bed/2 bath/838 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 2703, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom with two bathrooms, a den and a private elevator was listed for $669,000. Located at the amenity-rich SLS LUX in the heart of Brickell.

$430,000

1 bed/1 bath/694 square feet

(Address not available.)

Cozy one-bedroom featuring city views, tile flooring and one parking spot.

$607,000

1 bed/1 bath/1,035 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2709, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom condo at the Icon Brickell Tower 2 featuring Italian cabinets, marble flooring, a SubZero refrigerator and Miele appliances. It was listed for $642,000.

$1,100,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,286 square feet

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3404, Miami, FL 33131

This corner unit that comes fully furnished can be used for short-term rentals. Featuring epic views, Italian kitchen, Subzero, Wolf and Bosch appliances and walking distance to Brickell City Centre. It was listed for $1.29 million.

$1,825,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,870 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5601, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom penthouse at Icon Brickell featuring panoramic views and remodeled interiors was listed for $1.99 million.

$500,000

1 bed/1 bath/818 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2212, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom within the centrally located The Club on Brickell residences that allows short-term rentals was listed for $595,000.

$721,000

2 bed/2 bath/924 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1208, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom adjacent to Brickell City Centre and Mary Brickell Village was listed for $753,000.

$675,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,486 square feet

(Address not available.)

Corner unit featuring northeast exposure and Miami River views, was sold for the asking price.

