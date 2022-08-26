Two homes sold during the week of August 15-19 show the value of doing a full renovation on the ultimate selling price.

In Key Biscayne, where five residential deals closed during the time period, a single-family waterfront property on Mariner Drive was the top seller. The 3,098-square-foot home sold for $8.45 million, just $50,000 below the asking price. Built in 1969 and renovated, the four-bedroom features a dock, maid quarters and a swimming pool.

Meanwhile, on Knollwood Drive, a 1972 five-bedroom house spanning 5,341 square feet, was listed for $9.275 million and closed for $8.3 million. This home had not been updated.

Key Biscayne

$8,450,000

4 Bed/4 bath/3,098 square feet

980 Mariner Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

$1,200,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,532 square feet

251 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 928, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious two-bedroom with ocean views and a tenant in place through March 2023 sold for $90,000 below the asking price.

$745,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/895 square feet

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

One-bedroom with southern exposure of the ocean and Biscayne Bay was listed for $799,000 in July.

$3,622,500

4 bed/4.5 bath/3,789 square feet

624 Curtiswood Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Four-bedroom single-family home with four and half bathrooms was listed for $3.8 million. It last sold for $2.8 million in May 2021.

$1,480,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,600 square feet

181 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 205, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully remodeled three-bedroom condo with high-end finishes last sold for $975,000 in August 2021.

$8,300,000

5 bed/5.5 bath/5,341 square feet

201 Knollwood Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

BHHS EWM Realty represented both the seller and buyer on this transaction. The five-bedroom single-family home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and canal and the dock can accommodate a yacht. This residence was listed for $9.275 million.

Brickell

$410,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/705 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 2813, Miami, FL 33130

Built in 2008, this one-bedroom loft has west-facing city views and is near Brickell City Centre.

$410,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/672 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 2815, Miami, FL 33130

Built in 2008, this one-bedroom loft is within a few blocks of Brickell City Centre and features porcelain flooring.

$945,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3001, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom situated on the 30th floor, with direct ocean views and a wraparound balcony, features hardwood flooring, custom ceiling fixtures and no rental restrictions.

$520,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/756 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1510, Miami, FL 33130

2017 one-bedroom with a den located in central Brickell sold for the listed price.

$595,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,098 square feet

1408 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt 910, Miami, FL 33131

1964 two bedroom with updated kitchen and one assigned covered parking spot was listed for $625,000.

$960,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,119 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 3702, Miami, FL 33130

Gorgeous two bedroom in SLS Lux Brickell featuring designer interiors sold for $30,000 below the asking price.

$1,000,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,236 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 2709, Miami, FL 33131

2019 two bedroom unit in the Brickell Flatiron tower features a spacious balcony, custom closets and shades and resort-style amenities. This property was listed for $1.1 million.

$640,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,298 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3606, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story loft fully upgraded featuring stunning east and west views and a closed second bedroom, walk-in closet sold for $30,000 below the asking price.

$1,000,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,732 square feet

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1804, Miami, FL 33129

This spacious three bedroom in the boutique Imperial Brickell residence has an updated kitchen, two parking spaces and unobstructed, panoramic Biscayne Bay and city views. It was listed for $1.1 million.

$1,025,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,347 square feet

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1810, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedroom in the Icon Brickell residences that allows for daily rentals sold for $25,100 above the asking price.

$659,500

2 bed/2 bath/1,097 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1711, Miami, FL 33130

This two bedroom at Nine at Mary Brickell Village boasts a prime location and extensive amenities. The unit sold for the asking price.

$445,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/987 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 1014, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom loft within the Brickell on the River South condo community is located in the financial district and sold for $53,000 below the offered price.

$2,265,500

2 bed/3 bath/1,627 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 4001, Miami, FL 33131

Coldwell Banker Realty represented both the seller and buyer on this transaction. The two bedroom with three bathrooms within Echo Brickell includes a den, outdoor kitchen, custom closets, wood-look porcelain flooring and Wolf, Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances. This property was on the market since May and had multiple price changes before selling on Aug. 15.