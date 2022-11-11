Sixteen residential real estate sales were recorded during the period of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 in Key Biscayne and Brickell, several of which have been on the market since June.

Residential properties in Key Biscayne now average 124 days on the market before selling. Brickell real estate sales move faster at a median of 74 days on the market.

Here is what sold.

Key Biscayne

$2,395,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,100 square feet

789 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1402, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom sold for asking price, and it last sold for $620,000 in 1998.

Buyer was represented by Douglas Kinsley of Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne and seller was represented by Dolores Urdapilleta of Urdapilleta Real Estate.

$500,000

2 bed/1.5 bath/837 square feet

230 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 6, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Ann Leighton, with Compass, arranged the sale for both buyer and seller. This lovely townhouse, with unique arches and balconies, was listed for $525,000.

Brickell

$625,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,470 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 602, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom with a wraparound balcony was listed in September for $695,000.

$878,500

2 bed/2 bath/969 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3307, Miami, FL 33131

Corner two-bedroom unit featuring marble throughout sold for the offered price.

$435,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/878 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 1814, Miami, FL 33130

This loft at Infinity, featuring porcelain tile flooring and upscale details, was listed for $478,000 in June.

$425,000

1 bed/1 bath/787 square feet

1408 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 807, Miami, FL 33131

Remodeled 1964 one-bedroom unit with epic water views sold for $5,000 above the asking price.

$670,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,200 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3107, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom unit featuring hardwood flooring located right off Brickell Avenue was listed for $675,000.

$375,000

1 bed/1 bath/615 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3807, Miami, FL 33130

Studio built in 2008 sold for the asking price of $610 per square foot.

$430,000

2 bed/2 bath/832 square feet

1723 SW Second Ave., Apt. 1101, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom with a two-car garage, located in The Roads neighborhood, sold for the listed price.

$480,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/653 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1711, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with porcelain tile flooring, heated pool and cabana was listed for $490,000.

$520,000

1 bed/1 bath/774 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3500, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom corner unit featuring expansive city and water views sold for the offered price.

$615,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,099 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Apt. 3125N, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $630,000 in May, this two-bedroom is in the Axis on Brickell and has a large wraparound balcony and hurricane-impact windows.

$445,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/981 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2211, Miami, FL 33131

This two-level loft overlooking the Miami River was listed for $490,000 in June. Fabrizio Passatore, with Keyes Miami Beach, represented both the seller and buyer in this transaction.

$630,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,107 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Unit 2719N, Miami, FL 33130

Corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony, two parking spaces, storage in a building with high-end amenities sold for $9,000 under the asking price.

$690,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,101 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3904, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom condo was built in 2008 and listed for $740,000.

$585,000

1 bed/1 bath/829 square feet

1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 3109, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in a residential hotel, which comes with three parking spots and electric vehicle charging stations, was last sold for $480,000.

$345,000

Studio/1 bath/551 square feet

31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1403, Miami, FL 33131

Centrally-located studio built in 2014 was listed for $345,000 in June.

