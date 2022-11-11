Sixteen residential real estate sales were recorded during the period of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 in Key Biscayne and Brickell, several of which have been on the market since June.
Residential properties in Key Biscayne now average 124 days on the market before selling. Brickell real estate sales move faster at a median of 74 days on the market.
Here is what sold.
Key Biscayne
$2,395,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/2,100 square feet
789 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1402, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Two-bedroom sold for asking price, and it last sold for $620,000 in 1998.
Buyer was represented by Douglas Kinsley of Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne and seller was represented by Dolores Urdapilleta of Urdapilleta Real Estate.
$500,000
2 bed/1.5 bath/837 square feet
230 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 6, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Ann Leighton, with Compass, arranged the sale for both buyer and seller. This lovely townhouse, with unique arches and balconies, was listed for $525,000.
Brickell
$625,000
3 bed/2 bath/1,470 square feet
1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 602, Miami, FL 33131
Three-bedroom with a wraparound balcony was listed in September for $695,000.
$878,500
2 bed/2 bath/969 square feet
1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3307, Miami, FL 33131
Corner two-bedroom unit featuring marble throughout sold for the offered price.
$435,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/878 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 1814, Miami, FL 33130
This loft at Infinity, featuring porcelain tile flooring and upscale details, was listed for $478,000 in June.
$425,000
1 bed/1 bath/787 square feet
1408 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 807, Miami, FL 33131
Remodeled 1964 one-bedroom unit with epic water views sold for $5,000 above the asking price.
$670,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,200 square feet
55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3107, Miami, FL 33131
Two-bedroom unit featuring hardwood flooring located right off Brickell Avenue was listed for $675,000.
$375,000
1 bed/1 bath/615 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3807, Miami, FL 33130
Studio built in 2008 sold for the asking price of $610 per square foot.
$430,000
2 bed/2 bath/832 square feet
1723 SW Second Ave., Apt. 1101, Miami, FL 33129
Two-bedroom with a two-car garage, located in The Roads neighborhood, sold for the listed price.
$480,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/653 square feet
1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1711, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom with porcelain tile flooring, heated pool and cabana was listed for $490,000.
$520,000
1 bed/1 bath/774 square feet
950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3500, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom corner unit featuring expansive city and water views sold for the offered price.
$615,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,099 square feet
1111 SW First Ave., Apt. 3125N, Miami, FL 33130
Listed for $630,000 in May, this two-bedroom is in the Axis on Brickell and has a large wraparound balcony and hurricane-impact windows.
$445,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/981 square feet
41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2211, Miami, FL 33131
This two-level loft overlooking the Miami River was listed for $490,000 in June. Fabrizio Passatore, with Keyes Miami Beach, represented both the seller and buyer in this transaction.
$630,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,107 square feet
1111 SW First Ave., Unit 2719N, Miami, FL 33130
Corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony, two parking spaces, storage in a building with high-end amenities sold for $9,000 under the asking price.
$690,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,101 square feet
950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3904, Miami, FL 33131
This two-bedroom condo was built in 2008 and listed for $740,000.
$585,000
1 bed/1 bath/829 square feet
1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 3109, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom in a residential hotel, which comes with three parking spots and electric vehicle charging stations, was last sold for $480,000.
$345,000
Studio/1 bath/551 square feet
31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1403, Miami, FL 33131
Centrally-located studio built in 2014 was listed for $345,000 in June.
