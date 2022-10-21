The Key Biscayne residential real estate market was quite busy during the period of Oct. 10 to 14, with seven deals closed of which five were in the seven figures.

The top-selling property was a 5,179-square-foot, six-bedroom Mediterranean house on Mashta Island. It sold for a cool $6,632,500.

Over in Brickell’s luxury condo market, the trend of deals closing under the asking price continues in the fourth quarter. The thriving, upscale urban neighborhood now has a median rent of around $6,500.

So, investors looking for a long-term investment may want to consider getting in on the action.

Key Biscayne

$6,632,500

6 bed/5.5+ bath/5,179 square feet/0.23 acre lot

740 N Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This massive six-bedroom, five full bathrooms and three half-bath single-family Mediterranean residence on a corner lot was listed for $7.5 million.

The Mashta Island home features vaulted ceilings, hand-painted wall tiles, a rooftop terrace and 5,179 square feet of living space.

Sylvia G. Iriondo with BHHS EWM Realty represented the seller with the buyer being represented by Caio Novaes Stinchi with Elite International Realty Inc

$3,450,000

3 bed/4 bath/2,840 square feet

430 Grand Bay Drive, Apt. 1107, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Double ender for Monica Slodarz with Compass, who represented both the seller and buyer in this deal that closed for just $40,000 under the asking price. This fully-renovated three-bedroom at Grand Bay Residences has private beach access with chair services, spa and gym, pool, valet parking and 24-hour concierge services.

$2,500,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,825 square feet

199 Ocean Lane Drive, Unit 200-202, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Unique property. Two apartments were combined to create a 2,825-square-foot three-bedroom home with three full baths, along with a laundry and utility room. The large kitchen features high-end appliances and a snack counter. The primary bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet and balcony. Off of the living area there’s a wraparound balcony.

Comes with four parking spaces and one golf cart parking space. This property was listed for $2.6 million.

Buyer was represented by Victoria Zamorano with Realty One Group Evolution while the buyer was represented by Marilyn Borroto with BHHS EWM Realty

$4,600,000

6 bed/7.5 bath/3,888 square feet

544 Ridgewood Rd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This six- bedroom contemporary two-story single-family home built in 2017 was listed for $4.85 million.

Buyer was represented by Geysa Guarconi with Kb Realty and the buyer was represented by Thania Vernon - Vernon and Vernon with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne Inc

$2,351,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,470 square feet

733 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 206, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Built in 1996, this three-bedroom in Lake Villa Lanai features a large terrace and two covered parking spaces.

This property has multiple renovation projects planned so the buyer is responsible for paying the special assessments.

The seller was represented by LUCRECIA B. ARANA LINDEMANN with Dezer Platinum Realty LLC and the buyer was represented by BRIGITTE NACHTIGALL, Agent with Great Properties International Llc

$395,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/730 square feet

200 Galen Dr., Apt. 202, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

One-bedroom with a den featuring ample natural light and a balcony with access from the bedroom. This unit was listed for $420,000.

$2,000,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,868 square feet

290 Fernwood Road, Unit 1, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Both the seller and buyer were represented by Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty. This recently renovated three-bedroom townhouse was listed for $2.89 million in June.

Both the buyer and seller were represented by Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty.

Brickell

$649,000

2 bed/2bath/1,200 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3101, Miami, FL 33131

Lovely corner, two-bedroom in The Mark featuring updated bathrooms, updated kitchen and porcelain tile flooring. This unit sold for the asking price.

$750,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/777 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2302, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $759,000, this one-bedroom in Echo Brickell features panoramic Biscayne Bay views from every room. The unit features Italian Carrara marble flooring, Italian glass cabinetry, marble countertops and Sub-Zero, Wolf and Bosch appliances, Apple Home technology and a Bluetooth/fob controlled front door.

$570,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,111 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1705, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom unit overlooking downtown Miami Skyline and the Miami River featuring light-gray Italian porcelain flooring, large balcony with access from living area and both bedrooms. It was listed for $635,000.

$420,000

1 bed/1.5bath/939 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2005, Miami, FL 33130

This transaction was a double ender for Daniele Almeida with Miami Realty Solution Group. The one bedroom in the Latitude on the River includes a den and was listed for $445,000.

$725,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,270 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 4813, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom loft at Infinity featuring panoramic views and upscale interior finishes. This property was listed for $690,000 in Feb. 2022.

$420,000

1 bed/1bath/760 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2105, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $520,000 in April 2022, this fully furnished one-bedroom unit has nice bay views from the balcony.

$575,000

Studio/1 bath/585 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 205, Miami, FL 33130

Studio in SLS LUX comes with furniture, smart home tech and the option of daily rentals. This property sold for the asking price.

$1,060,000

2 bed/2.5/bath/1,265 square feet

This corner two-bedroom unit in Reach at Brickell City Centre sold for $40,000 below the asking price.

