Local residential real estate sales fizzle amid holiday frenzy

Now that the holidays have arrived, and the glitzy, celebrity-studded Miami Art Week/Art Basel Miami Beach has kicked off its 20th year bigger than ever, residential real estate sales have slowed to a snail’s pace in Brickell and Key Biscayne.

This list details six sales that were closed during Thanksgiving Week (Nov. 21 to 25), showing each trade going for under the asking price.

Once the Basel dust settles, it will be interesting to see if North America’s largest contemporary art festival, which draws jet-setting art collectors from across the globe, prompts new deals. How about a lovely Key Biscayne condo to accompany your new art piece?

Key Biscayne

$1,450,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,541 square feet

201 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1028, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious two-bedroom with a den in the Tidemark Building was listed for $1.75 million in June.

$1,100,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,611 square feet

251 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 210, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large two-bedroom in a quiet area was listed for $1.05 million in March.

Brickell

$535,000

1 bed/1 bath/923 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1703, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom with a den in a 2015 built building listed for $542,000.

$1,180,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,505 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3905, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Brickell three-bedroom with a den, porcelain flooring, high-end appliances and panoramic views was put on the market in June for $1.29 million.

$1,400,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,281 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 4705, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $1.499 million in July, this luxurious three-bedroom is in the SLS Brickell residences.

$427,000

1 bed/1 bath/775 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 1209, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom unit within Brickell on the River North tower, situated on the Miami River, featuring city and water views, wood flooring and a quick walk to Brickell City Centre was listed in October for $460,000.

