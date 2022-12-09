Ready to list your home? Or host a holiday party? Planning for both starts with the entryway

Similarities do exist when trying to impress potential buyers – or even friends wearing the "ugly Christmas sweater" – and all it takes is seven seconds to set your home’s vibe, according to several real estate experts.

A glance across a variety of reports shows five areas of the home seem to stand out among others, with clutter, smell, and a dirty bathroom on practically all of the lists.

In a story by PureWow, the look of the entryway topped that list.

That's because, according to the report, "you have seven seconds to set the vibe that convinces someone that they could see themselves living in your space."

Seven seconds to make that important first impression when they first approach the house.

It means removing garbage cans and toys, washing the steps and sprucing up the landscape. "Today’s buyers have spent time studying your photos online, so you need to make sure what they see is just as pristine as those pics," PureWow reports.

The importance of the entryway also topped the list in a story on the website Homes to Love, which highlights the five things visitors noticed when visiting your home.

Suggestions included: put away shoes; shake out your door mat; sweep the front entry; create a spot for visitors to put their shoes and put their bag down; and add fresh flowers or an indoor plant to freshen up the area.

As part of 26-things home buyers’ hate about a potential home for purchase include the type of doorbell installed.

"Whether you have a Ring or Nest Hello or another brand, buyers take note — and tend to appreciate smart home upgrades, particularly when it comes to smart doorbells and thermostats," the report stated. “The sense of security and energy efficiency are major perks."

How the house smells was predominant on several lists and, collectively, landed as the second-most important challenge for homeowners.

According to the Homes to Love story, "... it's the first thing visitors will notice — good or bad. It's always a nice idea to burn a scented candle or some essential oils to create a welcoming and relaxing scent that will appeal to all noses."

Opening the windows to let fresh air in was an important note, especially when it came to smokers and pet owners.

Boiling a pot of water on the stove with some citrus peel also was a popular suggestion.

However, one recommendation warned to avoid relying on scented candles or plug-ins, possibly suggesting you're trying to cover up an unpleasant odor. And, keep in mind, not all buyers may enjoy the same scent as you.

Third on the list of how to make your home more inviting is removing clutter, such as paperwork, which should be confined to the workstation area.

Clutter and dirt actually topped Kiplinger's list.

That report stated: "You want buyers to imagine living in your home, not to wonder 'How can these people live like this?' when they come through the front door." It recommended donating, selling, recycling or trashing non-essential articles, or storing them neatly in boxes in the garage.

Cleaning up social areas, such as the dining room table and living room, are a must, other reports say, along with kitchen counters. Words of advice from the Kiplinger story: "A cluttered home appears smaller than it actually is."

Granted, most of us do not live in a perfectly uncluttered "Better Homes & Garden" home, but putting things in their place can go a long way in impressing buyers, who love that ready-to-move-in look.

Dirty bathrooms also landed high on several lists and, collectively, it's probably the fourth most important area to showcase.

In the Homes to Love story, it stated: "If you only have time to clean one room in your home, make it the bathroom. A dirty bathroom is not only unhygienic but just downright gross, especially when it's not your own."

Tips included wiping the vanity and scrubbing the toilet bowl, stocking the toilet paper roll, and cleaning the mirrors. Also, fresh soap and a scented candle couldn't hurt.

Fifth across the board, but certainly not least, are pets and their odor.

"Pet hair can be very unappealing to people, especially if they don't have pets of their own," the Homes to Love report stated. "If you have pets in the house, make a little extra effort to give the place a vacuum, and remove pesky pet hair from your sofa and other soft furnishings."

Putting away pet toys, cleaning the area around the food and water bowl, and changing the kitty litter are recommended.

Also, keep in mind that buyers might be frightened by dogs or allergic to cats. Suggestions include removing the pet for a while or containing them in one room while hosting visitors.

Other improvements that could impress buyers in the "staging" process include "white, cool tones, gray" wall colors and the type of artwork displayed on walls.

Among the turn-offs: not enough light; too much carpeting, especially in bathrooms; mismatched kitchen appliances; a hodgepodge of area rugs; and messy neighbors.

Ensure that your home is always prepared for visitors, whether they're potential buyers or just holiday guests enjoying some eggnog.