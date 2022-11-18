Swanky single family on Key Biscayne the most expensive home sold during Nov. 7-11

In this edition, covering the period of Nov. 7 to 11, the top-selling property is a Key Biscayne contemporary single-family home that features touches of warm wood details and a sleek, clean design throughout the 4,416 square feet of living space.

Listed for $7.2 million in July, the sale closed for $7 million on Nov. 7. This home has five-bedroom and five full bathrooms, plus a half bath, and it comes with Tesla solar panels, a media room, smart technology and a house-wide sound system sure to please homeowners with a flair for quality audio and contemporary living vibes.

Overall for this time period, real estate sellers continue to come down on their prices, and nearly half the buyers flocking to the area are cash buyers. Continue reading to see what else sold in KB and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$2,250,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,108 sq ft/7,329 sq ft lot

571 Glenridge Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large 1950 built single-family home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms was listed for $2.35 million.

$1,000,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,715 sq ft

141 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 240, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious two-bedroom with a den was listed in August for $1.15 million.

$7,000,000

5 bed/5.5 bath/4,416sqft/8,590 sq ft lot

625 Curtiswood Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Ultra contemporary single-family home with Tesla solar panels built in 2017 that spans 4,416 square feet and features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bath was listed in July for $7.2 million.

Brickell

$510,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/738 sq ft

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3909, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom in amenity-rich Brickell Heights was listed for $500,000.

$1,210,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,654 sq ft

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5002, Miami, FL 33131

Spacious two-bedroom condo featuring marble flooring and nice views was listed for $1.9 million in November.

$905,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,510 sq ft

1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Ph 104, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom penthouse in the Mark on Brickell Condos features unobstructed water views, marble flooring, two parking spots and a deeded walk-in storage unit was listed for $899,000.

$535,000

1 bed/1 bath/923 sq ft

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1203, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom unit with a den sold for the asking price.

$750,000

2 bed/2 bath/924 sq ft

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2608, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $797,000, this Brickell Heights two-bed condo has access to a three-level state-of-the-art fitness center.

$410,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/750 sq ft

1650 Brickell Ave., Apt. 104, Miami, FL 33129

Remodeled two-level one-bedroom condo in a 24-unit boutique building sold for $11,000 above the asking price.

$670,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,123 sq ft

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3401, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom unit located within walking distance of City Brickell Centre was listed for $685,000.

$595,000

1 bed/2 bath/843 sq ft

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3104, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom with a den and two full bathrooms and a large terrace in Brickell Heights was listed in June for $620,000.

$1,000,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 sq ft

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3901, Miami, FL 33131

Homeland Capital Realty represented both the buyer and seller on the sale of this two-bedroom condo with nice city and water views. Located in the Club at Brickell, this unit was listed in September for $1.029 million.

$1,400,000

3 bed/4 bath/1,613 sq ft

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 3001, Miami, FL 33130

Luxurious three-bedroom unit at SLS Lux featuring a den, California Closets, windows with electric blinds, wraparound balcony, biometric technology and a private elevator. This unit was listed for $1.375 million.

$430,000

1 bed/1 bath/693 sq ft

1111 SW First Ave., Unit 3521N, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom in the financial district was listed in April for $450,000.

To read last week's real estate listings, click here.