Hot real estate market continues into April

Real estate sales in the area continue to boom.
Earlier this month, six condos sold in Key Biscayne, with prices ranging from $660,000 to $3,495,000, as well as a home on Allendale Road for $2,350,000.
In Brickell, 13 condos sold, including a $4.5 million two-story townhouse.
Continue reading for further details.
Key Biscayne
$677,000
2 bed / 1.5 bath / 675 sq ft.
798 Crandon Blvd Apt 25C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Two bedroom townhouse with a private patio. Listed at $660,000 in March.
Seller was represented by Giulietta Ulloa • BHHS EWM Realty and buyer was represented by Manuel Gomez • Coldwell Banker Realty
$2,350,000
4 bed / 3 bath / 2,406 sq ft. / 7,500 sq ft. lot
665 Allendale Rd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Coastal inspired Cape Cod beach house with four bedrooms, three baths. Listed at $2.9 million in September.
Seller was represented by Lucia Morales Pena with BHHS EWM Realty and buyer was represented by Abel Barahona with Griffin Realty, Inc.
Brickell
$526,000
Studio / 1 bath / 495 sq ft.
485 Brickell Ave Apt 2205, Miami, FL 33131
Located in the W Hotel with views of the city and of the Miami River. The studio was listed in October at $550,000.
$399,000
1 bed / 1 bath / 848 sq ft
185 SW 7th St Apt 1904, Miami, FL 33130
One bedroom, one bathroom with den, as well as a large balcony with views of Biscayne Bay and the city. Listed in October at $435,000.
$601,400
2 bed / 2 bath / 1,362 sq ft.
1865 Brickell Ave Apt A1412, Miami, FL 33129
Two by two with marble floors and views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Listed at $679,900 in December.
$469,999
1 bed / 1.5 bath / 1,024 sq ft.
1050 Brickell Ave Apt 604, Miami, FL 33131
This is an open-concept two story loft, with one bed and one and a half baths.
$1,250,000
3 bed / 3 bath / 1,912 sq ft.
1627 Brickell Ave Apt 404,Miami, FL 33129
Three by three townhouse apartment. Listed at $1,465,000 in January.
$635,000
1 bed / 2 bath / 826 sq ft.
55 SW 9th St Apt 4205, Miami, FL 33130
One bed, two baths with vaulted ceilings, a large terrace, and views of the water and Brickell skyline. Listed at $642,000 in March.
$4,500,000
5 bed / 5.5 bath / 3,995 sq ft
1000 Brickell Plz Unit TH1802, Miami, FL 33131
Two story, 18th floor townhouse with a wraparound terrace. Listed at $4,800,000 in October.
$638,000
2 bed / 2 bath / 788 sq ft.
55 SW 9th St Apt 1808, Miami, FL 33130
Two by two with high ceilings and floor to ceiling glass windows. Listed at $715,000 in October.
$670,000
1 bed / 1.5 bath / 976 sq ft.
68 SE 6th St Apt 1508, Miami, FL 33131
Built in 2016, this condo has views of the river and Brickell City Centre. Listed at $680,000 in January.
$370,000
1 bed / 1 bath / 737 sq ft.
1250 S Miami Ave Apt 1113, Miami, FL 33130
One bedroom, one bath listed at $390,000 in February.
$715,000
1 bed / 1.5 bath / 883 sq ft.
88 SW 7th St Apt 3008, Miami, FL 33130
One bedroom, one and a half bath with marble floors, listed at $740,000 in February.
$800,000
2 bed / 1 bath / 953 sq ft.
485 Brickell Ave Apt 2609, Miami, FL 33131
Two bedrooms, one bath with views of Biscayne Bay and the Brickell skyline, listed at $890,000 in January.
$420,000
1 bed / 1.5 bath / 785 sq ft.
60 SW 13th St Apt 1610, Miami, FL 33130
Two story, loft-style apartment with an expansive terrace and skyline views of Miami. Listed at $430,000 in October.
$615,000
2 bed / 2 bath / 1,097 sq ft.
999 SW 1st Ave Apt 1811, Miami, FL 33130
Two by two listed at $639,000 in October.
