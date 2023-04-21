Hot real estate market continues into April

Real estate sales in the area continue to boom.

Earlier this month, six condos sold in Key Biscayne, with prices ranging from $660,000 to $3,495,000, as well as a home on Allendale Road for $2,350,000.

In Brickell, 13 condos sold, including a $4.5 million two-story townhouse.

Key Biscayne

$677,000

2 bed / 1.5 bath / 675 sq ft.

798 Crandon Blvd Apt 25C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two bedroom townhouse with a private patio. Listed at $660,000 in March.

Seller was represented by Giulietta Ulloa • BHHS EWM Realty and buyer was represented by Manuel Gomez • Coldwell Banker Realty

$2,350,000

4 bed / 3 bath / 2,406 sq ft. / 7,500 sq ft. lot

665 Allendale Rd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Coastal inspired Cape Cod beach house with four bedrooms, three baths. Listed at $2.9 million in September.

Seller was represented by Lucia Morales Pena with BHHS EWM Realty and buyer was represented by Abel Barahona with Griffin Realty, Inc.

Brickell

$526,000

Studio / 1 bath / 495 sq ft.

485 Brickell Ave Apt 2205, Miami, FL 33131

Located in the W Hotel with views of the city and of the Miami River. The studio was listed in October at $550,000.

$399,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 848 sq ft

185 SW 7th St Apt 1904, Miami, FL 33130

One bedroom, one bathroom with den, as well as a large balcony with views of Biscayne Bay and the city. Listed in October at $435,000.

$601,400

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,362 sq ft.

1865 Brickell Ave Apt A1412, Miami, FL 33129

Two by two with marble floors and views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Listed at $679,900 in December.

$469,999

1 bed / 1.5 bath / 1,024 sq ft.

1050 Brickell Ave Apt 604, Miami, FL 33131

This is an open-concept two story loft, with one bed and one and a half baths.

$1,250,000

3 bed / 3 bath / 1,912 sq ft.

1627 Brickell Ave Apt 404,Miami, FL 33129

Three by three townhouse apartment. Listed at $1,465,000 in January.

$635,000

1 bed / 2 bath / 826 sq ft.

55 SW 9th St Apt 4205, Miami, FL 33130

One bed, two baths with vaulted ceilings, a large terrace, and views of the water and Brickell skyline. Listed at $642,000 in March.

$4,500,000

5 bed / 5.5 bath / 3,995 sq ft

1000 Brickell Plz Unit TH1802, Miami, FL 33131

Two story, 18th floor townhouse with a wraparound terrace. Listed at $4,800,000 in October.

$638,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 788 sq ft.

55 SW 9th St Apt 1808, Miami, FL 33130

Two by two with high ceilings and floor to ceiling glass windows. Listed at $715,000 in October.

$670,000

1 bed / 1.5 bath / 976 sq ft.

68 SE 6th St Apt 1508, Miami, FL 33131

Built in 2016, this condo has views of the river and Brickell City Centre. Listed at $680,000 in January.

$370,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 737 sq ft.

1250 S Miami Ave Apt 1113, Miami, FL 33130

One bedroom, one bath listed at $390,000 in February.

$715,000

1 bed / 1.5 bath / 883 sq ft.

88 SW 7th St Apt 3008, Miami, FL 33130

One bedroom, one and a half bath with marble floors, listed at $740,000 in February.

$800,000

2 bed / 1 bath / 953 sq ft.

485 Brickell Ave Apt 2609, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedrooms, one bath with views of Biscayne Bay and the Brickell skyline, listed at $890,000 in January.

$420,000

1 bed / 1.5 bath / 785 sq ft.

60 SW 13th St Apt 1610, Miami, FL 33130

Two story, loft-style apartment with an expansive terrace and skyline views of Miami. Listed at $430,000 in October.

$615,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,097 sq ft.

999 SW 1st Ave Apt 1811, Miami, FL 33130

Two by two listed at $639,000 in October.

