How do people manage to afford rentals in South Florida, or most anywhere?

Putting it all in perspective, renting ain't easy and specially in Miami not to mention Key Biscayne.

A new study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Florida, one would need to work 106 hours a week at minimum wage, which is $10 (until Sept. 30, when it bumps up another dollar).

The Coalition's comprehensive "Out of Reach" report breaks down, by state, how many hours (or how many jobs) someone needs to be able to afford a one- or two-bedroom rental apartment.

Florida ranks 12th in least affordability, where a resident would need to work at least 2.6 full-time jobs to afford a two-bedroom rental based on Fair Market Rent ($1,372 for two bedrooms and $1,122 for one bedroom).

Some highlights from the report show that Florida workers would need:

106 work hours per week at minimum wage to afford a 2-bedroom home;

86 work hours per week at minimum wage to afford a 1-bedroom home;

2.6 full-time jobs at minimum wage to afford a 2-bedroom home;

2.2 full-time jobs at minimum wage to afford a 1-bedroom home.

"In order to afford this level of rent and utilities — without paying more than 30% of income on housing — a household must earn $4,572 monthly or $54,870 annually," the report states. To afford the necessities, the report says one should earn $26.38 an hour.

So, can Floridians even afford to live in Florida these days?

Well, the amount you would need to earn depends on the area in Florida.

The most expensive county to live in is Monroe County (home to Key West), where one would need to work almost 3½ full-time jobs at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom living space, or earn $33.83 an hour.

The Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall HUD metro area is ranked second, necessitating an hourly wage of $32.15. Naples is ranked third.

In Miami, the annual income needed to afford a modest two-bedroom rental at the Fair Market Rate of $1,372 would be $66,880 a year, or 3.2 full-time time jobs at minimum wage, according to the Coalition's report.

The report showed that, between 2016-2020, "only" 1.4 full-time jobs would have been needed to afford a two-bedroom unit in the Miami area at Fair Market Rent price.

Currently, the median annual salary in the Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall area is $68,300, which could afford a median rental of $1,708. But, using the standard 30% figure of the Area Median Income (AMI), one would only be able to spend $20,490 of that salary toward a rental of just $512 a month.

In comparison, living in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area, one would need to earn $27.35 an hour, or $56,880 annually, by working 2.7 full-time jobs at minimum wage.

According to ZipRecruiter.com, the average salary in Miami is $53,493, followed by Orlando ($59,797), Tampa ($56,465) and Jacksonville ($60,549).

Another study, by Florida Visual Capitalist, looked at household earnings in the state. Among the larger cities, Miami is ranked first at $103,700, followed by Orlando ($79,600), Tampa ($75,400) and Jacksonville ($73,500).

But, it's not just Florida where rents are high, of course.

In the Los Angeles area, for example, $30.85 is the hourly wage a person would need just to afford a one-bedroom apartment, more than four times higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

The 2022 average national housing wage is $25.82 an hour for a modest two-bedroom rental home and $21.25 an hour for a modest one-bedroom rental.

The Coalition's report found that in Florida, there are 2,680,435 renter households, making up 34% of total households. In the Miami area, that figure was 48% (436,367) between 2016-2020.

You can read the full report HERE.