Insurance woes growing deeper after damage from hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Three more homeowners insurance companies with Florida connections are reportedly facing millions of dollars in net losses after Hurricane Ian plowed into the west coast of Florida in late September.

With Hurricane Nicole sideswiping the east coast of the state six weeks later, causing extensive damage to several coastal communities, some insurance companies are teetering on the edge of financial instability.

What does this mean for Florida's homeowners insurance market?

"Carriers are hurting, inflation is pushing claims costs upwards, reinsurers are projecting large increases for Florida carriers, and abusive litigation and fraud is compounding the problem even further," said Alejandro Perez-Duque, CEO of PVG Insurance Group on Key Biscayne. "To the consumer, this means fewer options at renewal as capacity is dramatically limited, and premiums -- that had already gone up before Hurricane Ian and Nicole -- will continue to increase.

"People might not have a lot of alternatives, particularly those with older homes. Homeowners are making fixes both large and small, from protecting openings with impact-rated windows to redoing their roofs, doing anything that can be done to keep their homes insurable."

Six insurance companies have either withdrawn or stopped writing future policies for Florida property owners this year.

Now comes a report from Insurance Business America magazine, which explains how three companies could meet the same fate, just after Hurricane Ian:

* HCI Group, which includes Homeowners Choice and TypTap, had net losses of $51.1 million during the third quarter of 2022, an incredible leap from the same period in 2021 when it reported $4.9 million in losses.

* United Insurance Holdings, parent company of UPC Insurance, reported $70.9 million in net losses, more than four times its 2021 third-quarter loss report of $14.3 million. UPC has moved to exit its personal lines business in Florida.

* Heritage Insurance had $48.2 million in net losses for the third quarter this year, as opposed to $16.1 million in 2021.

The Florida Legislature will call a special session in December to try and protect insurance companies from insolvency and Florida's policyholders from paying increasing rates.

Perez-Duque's PVG Insurance Group caters primarily to the affluent, providing not only coverage to homes, but also to yachts, planes and even art collections. Backed by industry-leading carriers, such as PURE, Chubb and AIG, a Category 4 hurricane like Ian could cost Chubb, say $1 billion, but "it affects a small part of their global operations."

Smaller carriers, focused on Florida – and maybe mostly coastal communities – "have their eggs in one basket," said Perez-Duque, who can only assume that’s the case for several companies although he has not seen their financial reports.

"It's almost like a death spiral; sometimes they can take a hit and continue, but for some it’s time to tap out," he said. "Some of these (companies on the list) are not very large carriers, and they are limited in their capacity to cede a lot of their catastrophe risk to reinsurers which, coupled with their financials, can impact their ability to obtain or maintain a favorable rating (high enough) for lenders to accept them for mortgages."

PVG does not represent any of the companies on the latest financial woes list, or the six companies that already withdrew this year.

Hurricane Ian was the first major storm for Florida since Michael in 2018.

Two weeks ago, Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation said $8.7 billion in estimated insured losses had been reported from Ian. An estimate from analytics firm CoreLogic reported that Nicole's privately-insured losses will be less than $750 million.

Florida makes up around 8% of all national homeowners claims, but nearly 80% of all litigated homeowners insurance claims take place in the Sunshine State.

"This is a litigation-unfriendly state for carriers," said Perez-Duque, "and carriers are dealing with so much of it, plus abuse and fraud, that it makes it difficult for new entrants to come into Florida."

Lately, he said, it's been difficult for new insurance companies to obtain reinsurance in Florida, thus limiting the amount of carriers in the state.

"Insurance is a very capital-intensive business, and it's a regulated industry. A lot of moving parts," Perez-Duque said.

Incidentally, he noted, many of the larger reinsurance companies for the U.S. market are located in Bermuda.

"Carriers would have to convince them; they're not eager to back someone new with an unproven track record and team," he said.

Perez-Duque is concerned that reinsurers will demand even stricter guidelines in 2023 from carriers, especially in the areas of elevation and roof age, where they will seek above-code requirements. South Florida has one of the strictest building codes in the nation, and the question after Hurricane Ian is: Does it need to be strengthened even further to minimize the impact from major storms in the future?

A lot of the insurance companies have their renewals on Jan. 1, so the Florida Legislature's decisions, if any, in December, could be critical for some.

He said the biggest loss driver to Florida homeowners is water damage, and not just from hurricanes, but from leaky pipes. These are the types of losses that happen year round, and inflation has dramatically increased the cost of repairs for these claims.

"Let's forget Ian and Nicole," Perez-Duque said. "Inflation has affected the insurance industry. The cost of repairing homes has gone up 10, 20, 30% or more, and there's the supply chain issue or labor shortage for the last two years. Add to this, that if an owner cannot live in their home during the period of repairs, then the cost of a short/medium-term rental, which is paid by insurance under the Loss of Use coverage, also has gone up significantly.

And it’s not just on home claims. "I mean, a car goes into a body shop now and it's four weeks for repairs, where two or three years ago it'd be one week. And, so they are renting a car longer as well, and it all makes it more expensive on claims."

Perez-Duque also is concerned that customers affected by the industry’s lack of capacity and high premiums are rushing to Citizens Property Co., which already has surpassed the 1 million mark of policy holders, and does not provide the full coverage protection across the board.

"In theory, it should be the last resort, but in some cases, it's the only resort," he said.

One piece of advice? "For people with large diversified carriers who are proactive in risk management, it's now more important than ever to adhere to their loss control requirements and recommendations," he said. "You do not want to lose a great carrier because you didn't comply with, say, cutting a tree branch near your roof or installing an automatic water shut-off system (which everyone should have)."

Perez-Duque realizes that ramifications from these latest hurricanes and other discussions about Florida's property insurers will be a continuing saga.

"I'm just concerned some carriers might not make it through the storm we're going through and the impact to those affected of having to scramble to find alternative coverage," he said.