Interest rate rise again chills market, but 2023 pricing outlook still good

As 2022 almost comes to a close, mortgage rates were raised once again. During the week ending Dec. 30, the rate hovers around 7 percent for a 30-year fixed mortgage. While housing inventory remains low, demand continues to be high in the local market. Although prices will cool off, as they have been, the local housing market will not likely see a crash in 2023, as it did in 2008.

Today’s buyer is looking for well-maintained properties that need no or minimum repairs. Continue reading to see what sold in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Dec. 19-23.

Key Biscayne

$660,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,015 sq.ft.

301 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 2BE, Key Biscayne

Corinne Dodd with Cervera Real Estate Inc. represented both the buyer and seller in this transaction. The two-bedroom was listed in September for $688,000.

$1,500,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,875 sq.ft.

881 Ocean Drive, Apt. 19F, Key Biscayne

BHHS EWM Realty handled this deal for both the seller and buyer. Listed for $1.75 million in September, this large two-bedroom within Casa del Mar boasts views of the ocean and Biscayne Bay.

Brickell

$525,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 sq.ft.

186 SE 12th Terrace, Apt. 904, Miami

Corner unit within the Solaris at Brickell Bay featuring wraparound balcony and split floor plan. This two-bedroom was listed in September for $575,000.

$762,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,369 sq.ft.

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2006, Miami, FL 33130

Nice two-bedroom within Nine Mary Brickell Village Condos was listed in August for $800,000.

$720,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,255 sq.ft.

690 SW First Court, Unit PHII10, Miami

High-end two-story penthouse with 20-foot ceilings featuring industrial and modern interiors was listed for $674,000 in November.

$480,000

1 bed/1 bath/791 sq.ft.

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1103, Miami, FL 33129

Nice one bedroom with ocean views and a spacious balcony sold for the asking price.

$501,043

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 sq.ft.

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1205, Miami

Located in the Financial District this corner unit was listed in August for $610,000.

$480,000

1 bed/1 bath/825 sq.ft.

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1518, Miami

One-bedroom unit that allows Airbnb rentals was listed in August and sold for the asking price.

$515,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,064 sq.ft.

186 SE 12th Terrace, Apt. 1602, Miami

The Solaris at Brickell Bay two-bedroom features marble flooring, secure building and 9-foot ceilings. It was listed in August for $635,000.

$575,000

1 bed/1 bath/895 sq.ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 904, Miami

Jade at Brickell Bay one-bedroom features Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. It was listed in October for $599,000 and last sold in 2015 for $358,000.

$645,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,289 sq.ft.

951 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1110, Miami

Two-bedroom corner unit with two parking spaces was listed in May for $775,000.

$558,000

1 bed/1 bath/732 sq.ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3208, Miami

Lovely Icon Brickell one-bedroom with ample natural lighting and Intracoastal views was listed in August for $585,000.

