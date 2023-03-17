Is insurer of ‘last resort’ Citizen using rate hikes to reduce number of policies it carries?

It might be called "the insurer of last resort" in Florida, but with more than 1 million policies, and a forecast extending that total to a record 1.7 million by year's end, Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is beginning to look like the first and only choice for many.

Before 2020, Citizens usually served about 400,000-plus policies.

So, what will the impact be if more property owners decide (and qualify) for Citizens?

First of all, rate hikes have begun.

According to a recent report by West Palm Beach's WPTV, rate hikes have been reported to be more than 100% in some parts of Florida, although the increase in South Florida is generally about 30%.

In the Orlando Metro area, one Citizens policyholder, according to a report by WKMG, said his bill went from $1,044 annually in 2021 to $3,287 for renewal in 2023, and it's even more expensive if "full payment isn't made," his notice warned.

That report indicated that Citizens, in order to reduce the number of its policyholders, simply raises rates to "steer away" its customers to private companies.

Also in that equation comes what is called "depopulation," in which private insurers can apply to the Office of Insurance regulation to examine Citizens' files and see if they'd like to pluck some of those policies.

That report provides a warning: "If you get the notification that a private insurer will take your policy, research exactly what they're offering and make sure it is equivalent or better than the policy you have with Citizens before you accept or deny it."

Citizens officials say there is money to cover its existing policyholders' claims under normal conditions.

But, by carrying so many policies now, a major storm causing major devastation in one area would likely cost everyone.

Michael Peltier, a spokesman for Citizens Property Insurance, told Orlando-based WESH in a report that, "The risk of us getting so large is that in the event of a big storm, if we exhaust our ability to pay claims, we have to go out to our customers and other Floridians with insurance policies to levy assessments to make up the deficit."

State-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is the largest property insurer in Florida. Fort Lauderdale-based Universal Property and Casualty is ranked second.

According to Citizens' 2023 Operating Budget Report, the 20-year company has experienced a five-year growth rate in premiums (expected $5.1 billion this year) and in policyholders (expected 1.7 million) of 486% and 276%, respectively.

Currently, Citizens insures about 1.153 million property owners.

According to a report by Forbes Advisor, the average cost of Florida home insurance is $2,030 a year for a typical house with $350,000 in dwelling coverage.

Based on analysis from Forbes Advisor's experts, the least expensive of 12 Florida insurers they examined is Progressive.

Among the highlights of legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in December is to limit eligibility to join Citizens and even require Citizens policyholders to carry flood insurance.

Property owners are now only eligible for a Citizens policy if one of two criteria is met: No comparable private-market offers of coverage are received, or comparable private-market offers of coverage are received, but the premiums are more than 20% higher than a comparable Citizens policy.

One other thing to keep in mind for Miami-Dade County residents. If it costs more than $1 million to replace your home, you cannot get Citizens coverage because of the state-mandated cap. Last September, some 3,000 homeowners across the state received non-renewal notices — most of them in South Florida.