Is now the time to jump into the home mortgage pool?

Wednesday's announcement that The Federal Reserve raised the target federal funds rate by a modest 0.25 percentage points could actually have a positive impact on home mortgage rates.

According to a report by Nerdwallet, mortgage rates had been on an upward trajectory in 2023. But, Wednesday's report pointed to the recent turmoil in key bank failures, which helped some mortgage rates tumble.

"With interest rates high and economic uncertainty looming, bonds seem like a safe place to park assets. That's pushing up bond prices, which tends to lower fixed mortgage rates," the Nerdwallet report read.

With many potential buyers staying on the sidelines due to comparatively high mortgage rates, "lenders arguably have every incentive to lower interest rates as soon as they can," the report read.

According to Wednesday's report by Bankrate, the current average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate was 6.94%, decreasing 2 basis points from a week ago.

For those seeking to refinance a current mortgage, the national interest rate Wednesday for a 30-year fixed refinance was 6.97%, flat from a week ago. In addition, the current average 15-year fixed refinance interest rate is 6.24%, down 9 basis points from a week ago.

But, based on a different set of data, things look even more promising for mortgage seekers.

In a Fox Business report Wednesday, using data from Fox-owned Credible, it showed that national average mortgage rates dropped a quarter of a percentage point or more for 20- and 30-year terms (5.875% and 6.125%) and that might have some buyers locking in a rate soon.

The 15-year term is the lowest on the board at 5.625%, but that actually went up a quarter of a percentage point from 5.375%.

Considering refinancing? Homeowners who want to take advantage of maximum interest savings may want to look at 15-year rates, the lowest available at 5.375%, which was unchanged Wednesday, according to the Fox report.

The 20-year (5.875%) and 30-year (6.125%) terms still provide for a smaller monthly mortgage payment, but over a longer period, and both climbed 0.125% Wednesday.

What does it all mean? Well, rates are still much higher than recent years, when buyers and sellers took advantage of a frenzied real estate market. And you certainly need to shop for the best rate.

Consider that the interest rate for a 30-year mortgage in 2019 averaged 3.94% before the pandemic, and the average rate in 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The Fox report noted that the highest annual average rate ever recorded by Freddie Mac was 16.63% in 1981.

Key Biscayne Realtor Pat Peraita, one half of the Pat & Pat Power Team linked with Coldwell Banker Realty, told a Rotary Club gathering earlier this year that when she got into the business, rates were as high as 18%.

In December, the Federal Reserve posted its seventh straight rate hike of 2022, a year when mortgage rates climbed from 3.4% in January to 7.12% in October. On Feb. 1 of this year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced another quarter-point increase in the federal funds rate.

Note that the Federal Reserve does not set mortgage rates, but they do move parallel to 10-year Treasury yields. Basically, the Fed's policies set the overall tone for mortgage rates.

After the February bump in percentage, mortgage applications to purchase a home quickly dropped 6%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

Based on Wednesday's national average for mortgage refinance rates from Credible:

– 30-year fixed mortgage rates: 6.125%, down from 6.490%, -0.365

– 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 5.875%, down from 6.125%, -0.250

– 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 5.625%, up from 5.375%, +0.250

– 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 5.750%, up from 5.625%, +0.125

And, regarding the national average for mortgage refinance rates:

– 30-year fixed-rate refinance: 6.125%, up from 5.990%, +0.135

– 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 5.875%, up from 5.750%, +0.125

– 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 5.375%, unchanged

– 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 5.750%, up from 5.625%, +0.125