Island's Luxury sales keep mid-September real estate sales momentum

Five deals over $1 Million selling price closed in Key Biscayne during the period of Sept. 19-23.

A fully remodeled Casa del Mar corner unit in Key Biscayne was the highest seller with a price tag of $3.475 million. The property boasts 3,120 square feet, two balconies and endless views fit for the lucky buyer.

At the above million dollar price point, five properties closed in Brickell. The top seller was a 2/3 unit (1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 3702, Miami, FL 33131), which sold for $2.2 million after sitting on the market for 3.5 years. A 2/3 unit

Below are all the closed residential real estate deals in Key Biscayne and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$3,475,000

3 bed/3 bath/3,120 square feet

881 Ocean Dr. Apt. 23H, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Completely remodeled corner unit at Casa del Mar featuring two wraparound balconies with unobstructed views of the ocean views, downtown and South Beach.

The unit comes with a separate laundry room, a large storage unit floor, one covered parking spot and electric blinds. This property was listed for $3,700,000.

$1,750,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,875 square feet

881 Ocean Drive, Apt. 17F, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully remodeled two-bedroom with unobstructed ocean and Biscayne Bay views. The condo comes with custom Closets, a storage room and private elevator. It was listed for $1,945,000.

$1,920,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,782 square feet

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. A1008, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious corner unit featuring ocean views was listed for $1.95 million.

$840,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,260 square feet

177 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 1013, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom with deeded beach access and two walk-in closets in the primary bedroom. This property was listed for $899,000.

$2,200,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,220 square feet

739 Crandon Blvd., Ph 1, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Lake Villa III penthouse featuring a private elevator, two designated parking spaces and water views. This corner unit was listed for $2.5 million.

Brickell

$420,000

1 bed/1 bath.707 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Unit MPH3915, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom in Axis on Brickell Condominiums North Tower centrally located in Mary Brickell Village. This property was listed for $430,000 and last sold for $270,000 in June 2017.

$845,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,026 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1703, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom unit in Brickell Heights, which was completed in 2017, features wraparound balcony and incredible views.

$590,000

1 bed/2 bath/826 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2105, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom in the luxurious Brickell Heights West Tower developed by The Related Group and designed by architecture firm, Arquitectonica.

$385,000

1 bed/1bath/692 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Dr Apt 803, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom centrally located in Brickell was listed for $395,000.

$375,000

Studio/1 bath/420 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2100, Miami, FL 33131

Nice studio in Brickell House, where short-term rentals are allowed, is ideal for an investor.

$1,045,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3023, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom located in The Club at Brickell Bay, a 43-story condo tower, sold for $949 per square foot.

$975,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,895 square feet

1581 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1405, Miami, FL 33129

Large two-bedroom featuring three bathrooms, a wraparound balcony and a balcony attached to the primary bedroom, plus an updated kitchen. In Villa Regina and was listed for $1.1 million.

$585,000

1 bed/1 bath/716 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1102, Miami, FL 33131

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty represented both the seller and buyer in this sale at Brickell House. The remodeled unit with water views sold for asking price.

$1,375,000

3 bed/4 bath/1,613 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 1701, Miami, FL 33130

Three-bedroom at SLS Lux featuring four full bathrooms, a den and two assigned parking spaces. This property was listed for $1.45 million.

$515,000

1 bed/2 bath/1,155 square feet

690 SW First Court, Apt. 2727, Miami, FL 33130

This spacious one-bedroom was listed for $500,000.

$1,250,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,314 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4402, Miami, FL 33131

Nicely upgraded unit at 1010 Brickell Condo featuring a den, custom closets and three parking spaces. It sold for $100,000 under the asking price.

$2,200,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,625 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 3702, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit featuring ample living space, two assigned parking spaces and a den. This property was initially listed in March 2019 for $2.669 million and underwent multiple drops in price before selling in September 2022.

$677,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,123 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 4001, Miami, FL 33131

500 Brickell Condominium unit has hardwood flooring throughout and resort-style amenities, including a rooftop pool, a large gym, spa, movie theater, valet parking, 24-hour door person.

$1,000,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,762 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3008, Miami, FL 33129

Corner unit with incredible views sold for the asking price.

$700,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/754 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 1504, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in Echo Brickell featuring bay and city views, Italian kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances by Sub-Zero, Wolf.

$910,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,155 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 4410, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom in SLS Brickell with porcelain ceramic flooring, wraparound balcony and high-end

