Following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Lionel Messi had several choices.

The superstar could have returned to Barcelona, accept a lucrative offer from emerging Saudi football, or cross the Atlantic and try his luck in Major League Soccer.

The 35-year-old world champion decided on Miami – one of Messi's favorite cities – and Inter Miami CF.

Florida has been a preferred destination for the soccer superstar to buy properties.

The question now is, Where will the Messi family live in the Miami area?

LA NACIÓN accessed sources that confirm the soccer star's favorite places in Miami are Key Biscayne and Weston, areas where he usually rents every time he visits South Florida.

Key Biscayne is renowned for its good schools, public parks, beaches and houses facing both the Atlantic and Biscayne Bay. Messi rented a Mashta Drive home for a family vacation after leading Argentina to the 2021 Copa America championship.

Weston, in Broward County, is known for its quality of education, lifestyle and being the third safest city in the country.

Another option, of course, is for the Messi family – wife Antonela Rocuzzo and sons Mateo, Ciro and Thiago – to live in a duplex they bought for $7 million in 2019. The property is in the iconic Porsche Design Tower, a 57-story building in Sunny Isles Beach.

The Tower was built in 2017, developed by Dezer Development. Some interesting facts about the building is that its 132 units have summer kitchens, fireplaces, and an elevator that takes the owners' vehicles to the garage incorporated within the residence.

The 5,382 sq. ft. apartment has an indoor pool and an impressive view of the city and the ocean.

Messi has had the apartment for sale for $7.3 million since the end of 2022 but could take it off the market if the family decides to live there.

The Porsche Design Tower, on famed Collins Avenue, has many other luxury amenities, such as a private restaurant, an open-air lounge facing the ocean, a private cinema, a golf simulator and a racing simulator.

Messi has also been involved in other Miami real estate. In April 2021 he bought a $7.3 million penthouse in the Regalia Miami Residences at 19575 Collins Ave. in Sunny Isles Beach.

In 2022, an anonymous buyer bought the property for the unusual sum of $20,550,000 – $5 million more than it was being offered for.

To read the article article published by the Argentine newspaper La Nación, which gave Islander News permission to reproduce, click here.)