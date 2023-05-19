Key Biscayne and Brickell real estate sales heat up as summer approaches, topped by a $14+ million beauty

Luxury defined the sales the week of May 5 to 14 in Key Biscayne.

A waterfront, multimillion dollar single-family home leading the market, and many condos with stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic were sold at asking prices within months.

Brickell sales were also selling swiftly in some highly sought after locations and buildings this week. For more details, please read further.

Key Biscayne

$14,650,000

6 bed 5.5 bath 4,414 sq.ft. lot

470 W. Matheson Dr., Key Biscayne 33149

This spectacular, custom built, award-winning waterfront home was designed by prestigious architect Jorge Hernandez, with interiors by James Duncan. It is located in Smugglers Cove on a generous 4,414 lot, and was built in 2015.

The six-bedroom home is equipped with ‘smart’ technology, boasts expansive water views, and offers ample dockage which can accommodate up to 100 ft. vessels.

Italian granite and wide plank wooden floors, and 5-and-a-half custom marble bathrooms compliment this professionally landscaped masterpiece. The property listed for $14,995,000 in January.

The seller was represented by David Siddons with Douglas Elliman while the buyer was represented by Joan McCaughan with the McCaughan and Mandiola Real Estate Group and Coldwell Banker Realty

$518,000

1 bed 1 bath 77 sq.ft.

798 Crandon Blvd., Unit 56B, Key Biscayne 33149

A cozy one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse with a Key West style is located only one block from the beach and is a short walk to Bill Baggs State Park, the Village Green and restaurants. It has a large bedroom with a lovely balcony and features high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a storage loft and a full bath. Listed at $525,000 in March.

$412,000

Studio 1 bath

791 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne 33149

The elegant Ocean Club houses this tropical cabana. It has ceramic floors, and is decorated in a seaside theme, and is fully furnished with a sofa bed, dining room table, and patio furniture. There is a full bathroom and a mini-kitchen with a microwave and a mini-bar. Listed at $420,000 in April.

Brickell

$3,050,000

4 bed 3.5 bath 2,995 sq.ft.

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 4001, Miami 33130

High up on the 44th floor this condo sits on the South East corner giving it panoramic wide water and city views. It features 12 foot ceilings, a modern Italian kitchen, and boasts 3,000 square feet of living space. The apartment has electric shades, and blackouts, with builts in closets. There is also a private, separate, help/guest area allocated for this residence. Listed at $330,000 in January.

$925,000

3 bed 2.5 bath 2,012 sq.ft.

1925 Brickell Ave., Unit D1602-1603, Miami 33129

Fabulous water views in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo has a resort-like community at Brickell Place. Biscayne Bay can be seen from each room, with an extra long balcony. Walk-in closets, a laundry room and additional storage add to the appeal of this 2,012 square foot luxury apartment. Listed at $930,000 in March.

$420,000

1 bed 1 bath 691 sq.ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 1610, Miami 33130

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo is located in the highly desirable Mary Brickell Village. It is just steps away from restaurants and shops. The unit has city skyline views, and it is conveniently close to metro, highways, and businesses.. Listed at $450,000 in March.

$722,500

2 bed 2 bath 1,723 sq.ft.

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. A714, Miami 33129

This spacious corner unit is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom at Brickell Place Condominium. It has two assigned parking spots and hurricane shutters for peace of mind. The panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline are seen from the master suite and living area. It has a cozy nook that can be an office or a breakfast spot. Listed at $760,000 in December.

$1,300,000

3 bed 3.5 bath 1,641 sq.ft.

68 SE St., Apt. 2004, Miami 33131

Luxurious and spacious three-bedroom with three bathrooms and an additional guest bath plus den make this condo extra special. It has fantastic sunset views of the Miami River and the city from the large balcony. There are marble floors throughout the apartment, and a kitchen equipped with Bosch appliances. Listed at $1,395,000 in September.

$365,000

Studio 1 bath 613 sq.ft.

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1706, Miami 33131

A studio apartment in one of the most desirable buildings in Brickell. 1600 Brickell Condo offers first class amenities all within walking distance to Mary Brickell Village. The building has 24 hour front desk security and excellent management. Listed at $379,000 in October.

$630,000

1 bed 1 bath 895 sq.ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 506, Miami 33131

This one-bedroom, one-bath unit faces the city offering great skyline views. Beautiful marble floors adorn this apartment and the balcony in the lovely Jade building. Top of the line appliances grace the kitchen, and it has an assigned parking spot. Listed at $650,000 in April.

$646,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,097 sq.ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 2211, Miami 33130

Full of natural light, this two-bedroom and two-bath condo features porcelain floors, Italian lacquer kitchen cabinetry, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The apartment sits atop Mary Brickell Village, offering restaurants, stores and other first class amenities. The building offers 24 hour security, valet parking, and concierge service. Listed at $665,000 in February.

$850,000

1 bed 1 bath 953 sq.ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3009, Miami 33131

Floor to ceiling windows frame views of the city or the Miami River in this spacious 953 square foot apartment. The marble bathroom with signature bath amenities in this unit creates an atmosphere of elegance in the Hollywood Regency style, Listed at $980,000 in October.

$3,800,000

4 bed 4.5 bath 3,415 sq.ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3801, Miami 33131

This expansive four-bedroom and 4.5-baths is one of Brickells most exclusive buildings, Jade Residences. It provides a private elevator, foyer entry, with marble and hardwood floors, and Hunter Douglas window treatments. Subzero and Miele appliances adorn the European style kitchen. The generous 3,415 sq.ft. living space has three balconies for a 180 degree view. Listed at $4,100,000 in March.

$379,000

Studio 1 bath 580 sq.ft.

185 SW 7th St., Apt. 4400, Miami 33130

A penthouse studio apartment located at Latitude On The River, with dramatic sunset views and partial water views towards Coconut Grove. The unit is in pristine condition with high floor to ceiling windows, updated porcelain floors, and a drywall partition, creating a private bedroom. Listed at $379,000 in February.

$420,000

1 bed 1 bath 850 sq.ft.

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1205, Miami 33129

Gorgeous views of Maimi set the tone for this spacious apartment in the peaceful residential area of Brickell Avenue. The floors are tiled in the living area and are thickly carpeted in the bedroom. The kitchen has granite countertops and newer appliances. There are two large walk-in closets and the bathroom has dual sinks. All in a meticulously maintained building. Listed at $429,000 in April.

$1,020,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,313 sq.ft.

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2605, Miami 33131

A spacious two-bedroom, two-bath apartment has spectacular views of the East Port of Miami. The unit features 24x24 in tiles in the living areas, and a large den area which could be converted into a third bedroom. Amazing sunset views of the bay and city are visible from this apartment and from the balcony which both bedrooms can access. Listed at $1,100,000 in September.

