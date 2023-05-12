Key Biscayne and Brickell see brisk start to real estate sales in May

May opens with brisk sales on Key Biscayne as two large and pricey single-family homes and several condominiums got picked up.

Several properties sold quickly at asking prices. Brickell also made records with the number of sales in a week, with many units selling rapidly. For more details on sales from April 28 - May 5, please continue reading.

Key Biscayne

$6,800,000

7 bed 7.5 bath 4,565 sq. ft. 9,258 sq. ft. lot

425 Harbour Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spectacular contemporary home built in 2020, on one of Key Biscayne’s most desired streets. It features 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms plus 2 more powder rooms sitting on an oversized 9,258 lot.

Stylishly upgraded with custom built-ins and masterfully designed to integrate indoor and outdoor views and spaces. Listed at $7,400,000 in November.

$4,050,000

3 bed 3 bath 3.310 sq. ft. 0.28 acre lot

325 Gulf Rd., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Amazing single home on an oversized 12,288 sq. ft. lot just three blocks from the beach and two from the Village Green Park in Key Biscayne. This one-story home is located in Holiday Colony, the closest neighborhood for single homes with access to the beach. Listed at $4,300,000 in February.

$2,245,000

3 bed 3 bath 2,683 sq. ft.

721 Crandon Unit Blvd., Ph. 8, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Gorgeous corner penthouse unit in the desirable Lake Villa One building, at Ocean Club offers the safety of direct in unit elevator, and exclusive community with 5 star amenities. Lovely water views from 4 terraces and well appointed living and dining spaces, with 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. Listed at $2,495,000 in February.

$837,000

3 bed 2 bath 1,030 sq. ft.

300 Sunrise Dr., Apt. 3K, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Rare three-bedroom condo on the Key that allows short term rentals, very low maintenance of $410 a month, two parking spaces and only half a block from the beach. It is also within walking distance to the shops. Large 62 foot terrace and modern floor plan. Listed at $837,000 in January.

$499,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,187 sq. ft.

201 Galen Dr., Apt. 110, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious two-bedroom and two-bath unit in the center of Key Biscayne. Just steps away from the Village Green Park, restaurants and shops. Open living room and kitchen with split floor plan and screened patio overlooking lush foliage. Listed at $499,000 in March.

$660,000

Studio 1 bath 376 sq. ft.

455 Grand Bay Dr., Unit 210, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Studio unit at the Ritz Residences, on the second floor with higher ceiling heights than the other floors.

It has a second one bedroom unit (209) next door which is for sale, that could be combined to increase living space. Listed at $660,000 in April.

Seller was represented by Thania Vernon - Vernon and Vernon with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne Inc

Brickell

$1,220,000

2 bed 2 bath 2,005 sq. ft.

1581 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2003, Miami, FL 33129

Extraordinary bay and city views in this spacious unit in the heart of Brickell. Upgraded two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment with a large walk-in master closet, and his and hers master bath. Large living and dining room area with additional breakfast area. Listed at $1,275,000 in February.

$730,000

1 bed 1 bath 898 sq. ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3401, Miami, FL 33131

This one-bedroom and one-bath recently remodeled condo,is in the very desirable ‘01’ line. The bright and spacious living space is equipped with electric shades. It includes all furniture, tv, fixtures and kitchen components. Listed at $750,000 in November.

$715,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,467 sq. ft.

1901 Brickell Ave., Apt. 81913, Miami, FL 33129

This spacious two bedroom two bath apartment is located in the best section of Brickell Avenue. The open concept kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and the apartment has tile and wood laminate flooring. Enjoy beautiful sunset views of the Brickell skyline, and a partial bay view.

$451,000

1 bed 1 bath 757 sq. ft.

31 SE 5th St. Apt. 2607, Miami, FL 33131

Beautiful city and sunset views from this Brickell on the River North Tower condo. Featuring smart home solar shades and Nest thermostat. Dimmers throughout, new French door refrigerator freezer. Rare climate controlled storage unit and assigned parking space. Listed at $480,000 in March.

$1,480,000

3 bed 4 bath 1,779 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 4601, Miami, FL 33130

Access this residence in a private elevator with Biometrics technology. This 46th floor unit has a wrap-around balcony with scenic ocean and city views, with three bedrooms and four modern bathrooms and also has ample open concept living space. Listed at $1,550,00 in March.

$1,337,500

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,582 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. BL 42, Miami, FL 33131

Luxurious, distinctive three-level Bay Loft unit at the most prestigious building on Brickell. This Jade residence has floor to ceiling windows which offer breathtaking panoramic water views with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with 5-star amenities and 24 hour security. Listed at $1,489,000 in January.

$745,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 839 sq. ft.

1000 Brickell Plz., Unit 3110, Miami, FL, 33131

In Miami’s most exciting neighborhood, this stunning one-bedroom and one and a half-bath unit features high-end kitchen appliances and floor to ceiling windows. The Master suite offers a separate shower and tub, with bright living spaces in this open floor plan building. Listed at $770,000 in March.

$500,000

1 bed 1 bath 750 sq. ft.

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2607, Miami, FL, 33131

On the 26th floor, this one bedroom one-bathroom unit has spectacular views of Biscayne Bay which can be seen from each room, and a large extended balcony. This unit has a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listed at $510,000 in February.

$1,200,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,137 sq. ft.

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2403, Miami, FL, 33131

This elegant, spacious two-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom unit is located at Echo Brickell by Carlos Ott. The apartment has beautiful Bay views, marble floors throughout, Italian kitchen cabinetry with top of the line appliances. Listed at $1,295,000 in May.

$575,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,143 sq. ft.

2400 Brickell Ave., Apt. 302D, Miami, FL, 33129

This beautiful, completely remodeled loft-style apartment, with lush green landscape views is located at Brickell Forest. It has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, with two balconies and bright spacious living spaces. Listed at $579,000 in March.

$550,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 738 sq. ft.

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 1109, Miami, FL, 33130

This dream home has a luxurious open floor plan full of natural light. It features a living room and dining room, with a spacious kitchen. It has views of the city from the private balcony. Listed at $550,000 in March.

$545,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 759 sq. ft.

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4708, Miami, FL, 33131

The glass facade and curvilinear profile of the iconic 50 story tower creates a stunning backdrop for this open floor plan, one-bedroom,one and a half bathroom unit. An expansive balcony, and floor to ceiling windows fill this apartment with light. Listed at $600,000 in March.

$620,000

1 bed 2 bath 849 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 3008, Miami, FL, 33130

This unit is in one of the most luxurious buildings in Brickell. SLS Lux offers resort style amenities and services. The private elevator has direct apartment access. This one-bedroom and one and a half bathroom unit has 24 hour concierge service which provides additional security. Listed at $670,000 in January.

$765,000

2 bed 2 bath 926 sq. ft.

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 2201, Miami, FL, 33130

Amazing two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit with a split floor plan is in the center of Brickell. It is fully furnished with over $70,000 in upgrades. It has a designer kitchen, wood floors, custom baths and built in closets. Listed at $799,999 in January with several price changes.

$687,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,298 sq. ft.

218 SE 14th St., Apt. 2303, Miami, FL 33131

A perfect combination of great location and quality living define this unit. With direct water views from the entire home this unit is a true gem, in Emerald which has only 142 units. The 11 foot ceilings and extra guest bath add to the charm of this distinctive apartment. Listed at $730,000 in February.

$860,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,030 sq. ft.

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Ph 4115, Miami, FL, 33131

This two-bedroom,two-bathroom furnished penthouse is an income generator, with short-term rentals allowed – perfect for a second home or Airbnb. It offers a city skyline and bay views. This unit comes with 5-star amenities: valet, 24/7 concierge, jacuzzi, gym, sauna and children’s play room. Listed at $889,000 in May.

$440,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 1,040 sq. ft.

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 806, Miami, FL, 333131

Chic loft apartment in Miami’s financial district. Marble floors throughout, open kitchen, marble baths, and lots of closet space make this apartment a really special find. It is nestled in a full service, well managed community with great amenities. Listed at $450,000 in March.

$610,000

1 bed 2 bath 851 sq. ft.

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 3804, Miami, Fl, 33130

Remarkable high floor views from this perfect floorplan unit, allowing extra space, with a den one bedroom and two bathrooms. It overlooks Brickell’s skyline and features excellent amenities. Listed at $635,000 in October.

$700,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,264 sq. ft.

218 SE 14th St., Apt. TS305, Miami, FL, 33131

Ten-foot ceilings bring bright light and space to this two-bedroom and two and a half-bath unit. It features stunning unobstructed views of the bay, and is located in the heart of Brickell. There are California-style hardwood closets in the master suite, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Listed at $749,000 in January.

$430,000

1 bed 1 bath 757 sq. ft.

31 SE 5th St. Apt., 1805, Miami, FL, 33131

This one-bedroom , one-bath apartment has spectacular sunset and direct water views. There are marble floors throughout, and a Europeans style kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. It has a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a balcony with a water view. Listed at $460,000 in February.

