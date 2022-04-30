An exquisite Four Seasons penthouse was the top seller in this week's Real estate transitions report, selling for $13 million. The 7,438-square-foot penthouse last sold for $7.6 million in November 2020.

Another notable sale: A three-bedroom condo in Key Biscayne with an ocean view and 3,030 square feet of living space. It closed for $4.395 million.

Here are the real estate transactions in Key Biscayne, Brickell and Downtown Miami for the period ending April 25.

$1,875,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,133 square feet

201 Crandon Blvd., Apt 130, Key Biscayne

Large two-story, three bedroom with high ceilings in Key Colony, an oceanfront property with resort amenities was listed for $2.1 million and sold for $1.875 million.

$1,850,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/2,477 square feet

765 Crandon Blvd., Apt 406, Key Biscayne

Built in 2002, this three-bedroom unit features a large terrace with lake and tennis court views, resort level amenities and beach access.

$1,350,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,469 square feet

177 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt 1115, Key Biscayne

Listed for $1.465 million, this 1971 condo with a wraparound balcony sold for $1.350 million.

$4,395,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/3,030 square feet

781 Crandon Blvd., Apt 1506, Key Biscayne

This large three-bedroom corner unit features 3,030 square feet and four terraces. It sold for the asking price of $1,523 per square foot.

Listing agent was DOUGLAS KINSLEY with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne Inc and the buyer was represented by Ivette Thomas, also with Fortune Realty Key Biscayne

$3,365,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,510 square feet

799 Crandon Blvd., Apt 1205, Key Biscayne

This 2,510 square foot condo with ocean views sold for $15,000 above the asking price.

Brickell

$735,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt 2401, Miami 33131

This two-bedroom unit at The Club at Brickell Bay sold for $15,000 below the asking price.

$740,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,278 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt 1710, Miami 33131

This corner until was on the market for 176 days and sold for $80,000 below the asking price.

$340,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/710 square feet

31 SE 6th St Apt 406, Miami 33131

Built in 2014, this sleek one-bedroom condo sold for $10,500 above the listed price.

$330,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/795 square feet

690 SW 1st Court, Apt. 1724, Miami 33130

Two-story loft in the Neo Vertika building sold for $33,000 above the offered price.

$425,000

1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt 1608, Miami 33129

This one-bedroom condo sold for the listed price.

$425,000

1 bed/1bath/791 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt 505, Miami 33129

Last sold for $325,000 in 2017, this one-bedroom unit sold for the offered price.

$750,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,367 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave,m Apt 407, Miami 33129

Two-bedroom with Biscayne Bay views and resort-style amenities sold for the asking price.

$520,000

2 bed/2 bath/924 square feet

45 SW 9th Street, Apt, 1008, Miami33130

Two-bedroom until in Brickell Heights, a luxury development, was on the market for 178 days and sold for $60,000 less than the listed price.

$1,650,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,870 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt 4701, Miami 33131

Three-bedroom on the 47th floor of the Icon Tower, sold for $200,000 above the asking price.

$400,000

1 bed/1 bath/760 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt 505, Miami33131

One-bedroom featuring nice views and 24-hour concierge sold for $25,000 above the asking price, at $483 per square foot.

$680,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,195 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt 1911, Miami 33130

Built in 2015, this two-bedroom featuring a den sold for $554 per square foot.

$660,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,267 square feet

41 SE 5th Street, Apt. 1717, Miami 33131

Loft with marble floors and two bedrooms sold for $35,000 above the offered price.

$490,000

1 bed/1 bath/748 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2603, Miami 33131

One-bedroom with a tenant in place, featuring city views and amenities. Was on the market for 29 days.

$695,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,666 square feet

2025 Brickell Ave., Apt 1106, Miami 33129

Spacious two-bedroom unit with 360 view sold for $438 per square foot.

$1,000,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,327 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt 3310, Miami 33131

Two-bedroom and high-end kitchen with 360 view of the Miami River, Biscayne Bay and city views.

$980,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,450 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 2109, Miami 33130

Three-bedroom in SLS Lux tower features a private elevator, wraparound balcony, California closet and high-end kitchen appliances.

$13,000,000

3 bed/3.5+ bath/7,438 square feet

1425 Brickell Ave., Ph 2ABCD, Miami 33131

Exquisite Four Seasons penthouse features a chef kitchen, walk-in closets for each of the three bedrooms along with en-suite bathrooms, a private movie theater, wine cellar and more. This penthouse last sold for $7.6 million in November 2020.

$581,000

1 bed/1 bath/882 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt 417, Miami 33131

One-bedroom with unobstructed bay views and a spacious balcony sold for $534 per square foot.

$315,000

1 bed/1 bath/787 square feet

1408 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1112, Miami 33131

1964 built one-bedroom unit sold for $374 per square foot.

$1,020,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,281 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 1705, Miami 33130

Three bedrooms in the luxury SLS Brickell tower features a rooftop pool, den, 10-foot ceilings, and ocean and city views.

$750,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/961 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 2609, Miami 33130

SLS Brickell two-bedroom sold for the listed price.

$400,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,128 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2016, Miami 33131

This one-bedroom located in two tower with 45-floor development, sold for $1,000 above the listed price.