The island’s real estate market is hyperactive, with beautiful homes and condos sold between July 11 and July 17, 2021.

Below are some details of what has sold over the last 5 weeks.

360 Ocean Dr Unit #1003S / sold $5,972,000 / 3BR / 4.5BA / 3,013 SF

The newest building in Key Biscayne. One of the kind luxury Beach front property. Oceana is a green/led- certificated building. Amazing flow through unit with unobstructed views to the ocean and intercoastal.

545 Hampton Ln / $4,500,000 / 6BR / 5.5BA / 4,493 SF / 7,844 SF LOT

Dream home ready to move in! Beautiful, elevated house has a fantastic layout w/ 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, w/ a stunning renovated contemporary design.

345 Gulf Rd / $3,500,000 / 5BR / 5.5BA / 3,827 SF / 12,050 SF LOT

Beautiful and comfortable house in a desirable 12,050 lot steps from the beach. the house has a mayor remodeling in the 80's adding a second story suite , kitchen and living area.

365 Atlantic Rd / $3,300,000 / 5BR / 5BA / 3,457 SF / 11,900 SF LOT

Mediterranean home 1 block to the beach. rare opportunity to live in exclusive island community. 5Br w 5Ba + Staff. OVERSIZED LOT, Buried Powerline, Tropical Landscaping, Full Home Privacy.

781 Crandon Blvd Unit #506 / $3,180,000 / 3BR / 3BA / 2,780 SF

One of a kind corner unit at Ocean Club, 3 bed 5 baths private foyer, formal living, dining and family.

445 Grand Bay Dr Unit #1103 / $2,900,000 / 4BR / 4.5BA / 3,480 SF

Elegant beachfront, corner unit in Key Biscayne, with spacious terrace (ocean, bay, city views).

201 Greenwood Dr / $2,410,000 / 4BR / 4BA / 2,534 SF / 8,187 SF LOT

Oversized corner lot pool home on great street. 4 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus an extra room that could be used as maid’s or playroom. Living room, Dining room, family room and breakfast room. Huge backyard and outdoor entertainment area.

445 Grand Bay Dr Unit #515 / $1,450,000 / 2BR / 2BA / 1,760 SF

Estate sale in the luxurious Grand Bay Residences. Endless majestic Ocean views and lush tropical gardens leading to a white sandy beach.

600 Grapetree Dr Unit #5BS / $1,350,000 / 3BR / 3BA / 2,523 SF

Breathtaking ocean views from this charming and spacious 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom in prestigious Mar Azul Condominium. This 2,523 Sq Ft unit has very defined spaces with spacious living/dining areas and ample bedrooms.

717 Crandon Blvd Unit #208 / $970,000 / 2BR / 2BA / 1,450 SF

Well planed 2 bedroom 2 bath with large double sized terrace overlooking tennis club and lushly landscaped tropical garden. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy, laundry and eat-in kitchen.

600 Grapetree Dr Unit #10DS / $910,000 / 3BR / 2BA / 1,889 SF

Gorgeous ocean views from your balcony and access to the beach! Take a walk to Bill Bags Cape Florida State Park, restaurants, and more.

1111 Crandon Blvd Unit #C206 / $800,000 / 2BR / 2BA / 1,782 SF

Enjoy the beautiful lush garden views from this corner large Estoril model apt. 1,782 SqFt. 2/2. Wonderful amenities featuring Tennis courts, Two pools, BBQ Area, Gazebo, Beauty Salon, Restaurant, Children's Playroom, Media & Billiard Room, State of the Art Gym, 24 hr security.

705 Crandon Blvd Unit #505 / $765,000 / 2BR / 2BA / 1,310 SF

Enjoy Key Biscayne style from this wonderful lake front unit in prestigious ocean club condo. stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors through the unit, large covered terrace with lake view.

881 Ocean Dr Unit #L5 / $620,000 / 1BR / 1BA / 930 SF

Direct ocean views. Great opportunity to purchase this charming Pied-a-terre in Key Biscayne! Bright and sunny unit located on the lobby level of Casa del Mar. Unique apartment.

290 Sunrise Dr Unit #306 / $390,000 / 2BR / 1BA / 886 SF

Corner, Penthouse unit is in a Boutique building. Tile floors throughout. Granite countered kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Steps from the beach and ocean access.

240 Galen Dr Unit #314 / $340,000 / 1BR / 1.5BA / 725 SF

Exclusive one bedroom unit in Galen Drive - Key Biscayne offers a block away from the beach, another few steps to shopping and bars and restaurants. Three story building with open corridors.