A 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3,180 sq ft penthouse in the Paramount Bay Condominium – located at 2020 N Bayshore Dr. in the Edgewater area of Miami - has been sold for $3,600,000.

According to the selling agent, Spencer Raymond of BHHS EWM Realty and the Spencer Raymond Group, the sales price represents the highest sale price for the property in the last 6-years.

According to the listing, Penthouse 3807 offers panoramic ocean and downtown Miami views from a private 2,416 square foot terrace- perfect for entertaining with protected views.

The unit offers and open-concept with high-end kitchen, a huge Master Bedroom and and Guest bedrooms plus separate office. It is located across from Margaret pace.

The undisclosed buyer was represented by Elena Walbroehl of Engel & Voelkers in Coconut Grove.