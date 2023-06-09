Luxurious residences top list of real estate sales on Key Biscayne and Brickell for May 29 - June 5

Several pricey condos and a magnificent house end the real estate sales on Key Biscayne for May, and start June off with a WOW! Condo sales on Brickell were numerous, with the beautiful Miami skyline and water views complementing these luxury apartment homes. For more details on these luxurious properties, please continue reading.

Key Biscayne

$5,135,000

3 bed 4.5 bath 3,480 sq. ft.

445 Grand Bay Dr., Apt. 1209, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Located in the world-class Grand Bay Residences, this spectacular corner unit has extra high ceilings creating a grandiose design. The private elevator opens into the elegant foyer, formal living and dining room, affording a view of the two terraces and a contemporary kitchen. The family room and breakfast nook make cozy spaces for family time, and the white sand beach views throughout this luxurious condo add the magic. Listed at $5,495,000 in March.

$3,750,000

5 bed 6 bath 3,005 sq. ft. / 7,500 sq. ft lot

Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Extensively renovated in 2019 by celebrated designer James Duncan, this single-family home has a wide open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The vaulted French kitchen and a lush courtyard are perfect for entertaining. The property is surrounded by palms and tropical landscaping creating a private paradise. A beautiful heated pool acts as a mirror reflecting the modern architecture of the house. Listed at $3,850,000 in April.

$2,700,000

3 bed 3 bath 2,510 sq. ft.

791 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 502, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Located in the prestigious Ocean Club, Ocean Tower ll this spacious three-bedroom apartment has a flow-through floor plan creating luminous and bright spaces with stunning views of the ocean, pool and gardens. The gourmet kitchen has Poggenpohl cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Listed at $2,700,000 in April.

$2,900,000

2 bed 3.5 bath 2,950 sq. ft.

445 Grand Bay Dr., Apt. 1202, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

The master suite in this northwest corner unit has his and hers bathrooms, and panoramic views of the ocean, bay, and the city lights at sunset. The guest room also has a private bathroom, and there are marble floors throughout this sparkling sunlit apartment. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room and the 12-foot ceilings bring natural light into each room. Listed at $3,150,000 in December.

$1,200,000

1 bed 1 bath 849 sq. ft.

455 Grand Bay Dr., Unit 209, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Super high 14-foot ceilings on only this floor of the Ritz Carlton give the 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom studio apartment an old-world elegance. This unit is under the flex program providing the freedom to travel, while the hotel manages and maintains the apartment. It has the security of ownership, with the convenience of a hotel lifestyle. Listed at $1,250,00 in April.

$1,450,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq.ft.

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. D507, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

One can experience stunning ocean views from this well-maintained corner unit with an enviable East exposure. The wrap-around windows fill this unit with sunlight and refreshing breezes. It has teak wood floors, new impact storm windows, and resort-style amenities. Listed at $1,490,000 in April.

$1,185,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,260 sq. ft.

199 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 1206, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Amazing direct ocean views from the balcony in Commodore South fill this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit with aqua-blue seascapes. The building offers beach access, a pool, a gym, a party room, a BBQ area, and on-site management. Close to tennis, golf, and water sports the vacation never has to end. Listed at $1,300,000 in March.

Brickell

$600,000

1 bed 1 bath 825 sq. ft.

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3503, Miami, FL, 33131

With one-bedroom, one-bathroom this charming apartment has great city views from the balcony. Granite countertops and top-of-the-line appliances, fill the updated modern kitchen. The wooden floorings add warmth to this quaint unit. Listed at $595,000 in April.

$650,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,110 sq. ft.

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 2402, Miami, FL, 33131

This spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment has views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River from every room of this corner unit which faces East and North. Two terraces offer this 1,110 sq. ft. sq. foot towering apartment an open, airy feeling. Brickell on the River puts everything within walking distance in the Brickell city center. Sold for the listing price.

$650,000

1 bed 2 bath 849 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 2608, Miami, FL, 33130

A fabulous balcony with super city views sets the tone for this luxury apartment. The private elevator takes you directly into the foyer, and the view draws you to the windows for sunset skylines. SLS Lux offers fabulous amenities, providing a resort lifestyle. Listed at $665,000 in May.

$715,000

2 bed 2 bath 924 sq. ft.

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 3808, Miami, FL, 33130

At the heart of Brickell, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit has a large balcony facing the amazing views of Miami. It has a state-of-the-art European kitchen, with marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. But instead of cooking, the short walk to some of Miami’s trendiest restaurants and bars might be more desirable. Or go even deeper into the village with the Metro transportation system nearby. Listed at $765,000.

$1,250,000

3 bed 2.5 bath 1,869 sq. ft.

1541 Brickell Ave., Unit C1108, Miami, FL, 33129

Rarely available The Palace Condominium is a showplace. This unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2 fully equipped bathrooms and a separate guest bathroom. New impact windows look out onto the water from every room. Strategically located on Brickell Avenue, it offers an easy walk to the Financial District, and the city center with all of its entertainment. Listed at $1,600,000 in March.

$1,000,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,518 sq. ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3003, Miami, FL, 33131

With views of Biscayne Bay and Key Biscayne from the 30th floor, this unit is in the highly sought-after Iron Brickell, Tower ll. The sunlit 1,518 square feet of living space in this modern 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit is truly spacious. The amenities include the very popular spa, fitness center, and beautiful large pool. Listed at $1,129,000 in March.

$650,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 838 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 2303, Miami, FL, 33130

From one of the newest buildings in Brickell, you are on the 55th floor, looking out at the city of Miami and beyond to the sunsets. With a private elevator, the security is state of the art at SLS Lux. There is a den for your home office or it could be made into a second bedroom. The blackout shades and finished closets offer comfort and convenience. Listed at $715,000 in November.

$410,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 838 sq. ft.

1250 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 1008, Miami, FL, 33130

The Vue in Brickell is perfectly situated on the perimeter of Brickell for easy access in and out of the city. The condo has a spacious layout, and many upgrades other units in the building just do not have. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled and have loads of storage space. There is a slender view of the water from the balcony which faces East. Listed at $415,000 in April.

$908,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,286 sq. ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1804, Miami, FL, 33131

Great views are all around you in this 18th-floor apartment. It comes fully furnished and just steps away from all of the gourmet restaurants and fun night spots Brickell has to offer. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment has some of the best amenities around. Listed at $935,000 in April.

$855,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,200 sq. ft.

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2711, Miami, Fl, 33131

Wake up to the sunrise and end your day with sunset views from this Miami waterfront unit. It offers the ultimate in convenience and comfort, with a location that puts you at the heart of everything the city has to offer. It is a full-service building with a 24/7 front desk, fitness center, tennis and racquetball courts and a heated pool. Listed at $860,000 in April.

$565,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,110 sq. ft.

218 SE 14th St., Apt. 902, Miami, FL, 33131

Enjoy the Brickell lifestyle from this unit in the prestigious Emerald building. This elegant condo comes with marble floors, stainless steel appliances, a large living area, and bedrooms with their own balconies, and both have in-suite bathrooms. The three balconies provide views of the Bay and Miami’s skyline. Listed at $599,000 in March.

$950,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,278 sq. ft.

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2510, Miami, FL, 33131

Panoramic views surround you with water views in this beautiful corner unit. The kitchen was remodeled with designer touches and top-of-the-line appliances. Marble floors throughout add elegance and the wrap-around windows fill the apartment with light. The built-ins add form and function, it even has a den if you wish to work from home. Listed at $995,000 in October.

$1,055,000

3 bed 3 bath 1,368 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 1104, Miami, FL, 33130

This gorgeous three-bedroom unit also boasts 3 fully equipped bathrooms. The 450-foot wrap-around balcony has views of the Bay and the city lights at night. Sub-Zero, Wolf and Bosch appliances adorn the modern kitchen. The open floor plan makes full use of the 1,368 square feet, giving it an airy feel. Listed at $1,150,000 in August.

$460,000

1 bed 1 bath 738 sq. ft.

55 SE St., Apt. 3404, Miami, FL, 33131

The 500 Brickell West Building has spectacular water views from the balcony. This unit comes with a remodeled kitchen and great amenities. The theater, billiard room, and club room add luxury and style to this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit. Listed at $465,000 in March.

$445,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 1,064 sq. ft.

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. A2007, Miami, FL, 33129

Beautiful aqua water views are seen from the wall-to-wall windows in the living room, dining area and kitchen. This spacious 1,064 sq. ft. apartment has heaps of special features. New impact windows, walk-in closets, and a large storage unit all add up to make this an amazing find. Listed at $450,000 in February.

$600,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,290 sq. ft.

185 SW 7th St., Apt. 4403, Miami, FL, 33130

Artful recessed lighting throughout this roomy apartment gives it a bright clean feel. The 12-foot ceiling accentuates the 1,290 square feet of living space in the Prestigious Latitude on the River Condominium. There are custom closets in both bedrooms and the master suite even has a Jacuzzi. Listed at $600,000 in April.

$600,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,096 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 1707, Miami, FL, 33130

The split floor plan in this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit adds to the spacious feel of this 1,096 square foot apartment. European cabinetry, quartz countertops and the utility room give the kitchen an old-world elegance. In the heart of Miami’s dynamic Brickell, Nine offers an array of dining and shopping. Listed at $699,000 in March.

$568,500

2 bed 2 bath 914 sq. ft.

200 SE 15th St., Apt. 5J, Miami, FL, 33129

On Brickell Harbour Miami, this two-bedroom corner unit has been updated and remodeled. With designer finishes like marble floors and dual showers in the master bath, this unit is full of luxurious extras. The waterfront pool and tennis courts are a sporty treat, and the marina is a boater’s dream. Use of the gym and the sauna afterward, make this a spa lifestyle treat. Listed at $579,000 in March.

$700,000

2 bed 2 bath 926 sq. ft.

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 1501, Miami, FL, 33130

Indulge yourself in luxury living in this exquisite 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property in the heart of Brickell. The impressive wrap-around balcony offers city views, while the interior features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room, and two large bedrooms. Listed at $750,000 in March.

$620,000

1 bed 2 bath 852 sq. ft.

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 4005, Miami, FL, 33130

The rooftop pool and patio, along with a stunning pool at the floor level set this building apart in Brickell. The 852 sq. ft. unit is loaded with class and charm. The white porcelain floors sparkle and fill the apartment with natural light from the extended balcony. Listed at $669,000 in March.

$900,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,210 sq.ft.

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 606, Miami, FL, 33129

This apartment is in the exquisite oval Bristol Tower and has white hardwood floors, a custom-designed kitchen, electric blackout shades, and invisible Italian doors. The large balcony that encircles this stunning unit, has a view of the new pool and bay. Listed at $950,000 in February.

