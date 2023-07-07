Luxury homes the spotlight of real estate sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell for June 27 - July 3

Real estate sales from the end of June and the first of July featured some extraordinary luxury. Many pricey units in highly sought-after buildings went for near asking prices. It was a sellers' market, but the buyers were rewarded with their new homes along South Florida’s paradise coast. Expansive square footage and open floor plans create perfect living spaces designed for entertainment and enjoying the tropical beauty outside every window. Read more to see all the delightful details of these regal residences.

Key Biscayne

$2,050,000

3 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq. ft.

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. A501, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Placed on the corner, this beachfront residence sparkles with turquoise and aqua water views. These unobstructed beach scenes are visible from every room, providing a vacation lifestyle and relaxing atmosphere. The amenities, which include tennis courts, direct beach access and pool, billiards and an outside BBQ area, add to the entertaining lifestyle. And the restaurants, beauty salons, saunas, and steam rooms are here to provide comfort and pampering. With Bill Baggs State Park just steps away you are truly nestled in a tropical paradise. Listed at $2,150,000 in April.

$1,200,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,260 sq. ft.

177 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 1112, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Commanding, unobstructed views of the ocean, bay and beach are available from this north-facing unit. Cool cream-colored tile floors flow throughout the living spaces and both bedrooms. The open kitchen invites entertainment with the flow through design. Blond custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliance in the kitchen complement the adjacent living space. The extra-long terrace runs the full width of the unit, bringing the lush green foliage of the tropics indoors. Listed at $1,250,000 in May.

$2,475,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,408 sq. ft.

166 Harbor Dr., Unit 3c, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Dock your boat at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, right next to your immaculate residence. With an expansive layout, you’ll have room to relax and enjoy the South Florida lifestyle. The building provides first-class amenities and high-end restoration hardware fixtures. High-impact storm windows look out on the crystal clear sea, the marina, and the Miami skyline. And with your yacht just steps away, you are minutes from exploring your backyard waterways. Listed at $2,495,000 in April.

$1,200,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq. ft.

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. A607, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

The timeless Towers of Key Biscayne sits on the best beach on the Key. Designed for both beauty and functionality, this lovely beachfront residence offers exquisite sunsets and gorgeous beach views. With 1,782 square feet of living space in the unit, the principal suite has a spacious dressing area and bathroom. Marble floors and custom shades/blackouts create cool comfort in the suite, and the walk-in closet provides ample room for all seasons’ garments. The cherry on top of this dream home is the resort-style amenities, making this truly a slice of paradise. Listed at $1,349,000 in April.

Brickell

$3,050,000

4 bed 3.5 bath 2,997 sq. ft

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 3801, Miami, FL, 33130

Abundant space defines this sumptuous dwelling. Four bedrooms and three fully equipped bathrooms and a guest powder room add to the elegance of this residence. The location offers the best mall in Brickell City Center, placing the trendiest shops and a myriad of gourmet restaurants and bistros at your fingertips. The city skyline glows at night with the signature colors on Miami’s skyscrapers, and the aqua sea is visible in daylight. The custom closet designs and attention to detail throughout this opulent home will surround you with luxury. Listed at $3,200,000 in June.

$450,000

1 bed 1 bath 791 sq. ft.

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 405, Miami, FL, 33129

On the fourth floor, you can sit on the balcony and enjoy views of the bay and the Maimi. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The beauty of wooden floors sweeps through this charming apartment, and walk-in closets are a nice bonus providing extra storage space. The amenities offer several opportunities for exercise and entertainment, including the pool, sauna, tennis courts and gym. Listed at $475,000 in May.

$525,000

1 bed 1 bath 748 sq. ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2703, Miami, FL, 33131

At Bond, this modern apartment has one bedroom and an extra room which can be used as an office or den. The unit comes with automatic blinds and a fully equipped kitchen. The clubhouse and kids' room are great for families, and the fitness center is a plus for a healthy lifestyle. In the most pedestrian-friendly neighborhood, you are a short walk from a wide variety of shopping and dining opportunities. Listed at $545,000 in March.

$1,100,000

3 bed 2 bath 1,633 sq. ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1804, Miami, FL, 33131

If you love wide-open living areas, natural light, incredible water views, and a residence designed for entertainment, this is it. The open floor plan combined with wrap-around windows opens this home up to the outdoors. The kitchen and the center island are custom crafted in sleek Italian cabinetry. The warm honey colors of the wood finish complement the sparkling marble floors. And the 300-foot-long pool is just one of the spectacular amenities available in this sumptuous building. Listed at $1,250,000 in March.

$340,000

Studio 1 bath 580 sq. ft.

185 SW 7th St., Apt. 3700, Miami, FL, 33130

The sunsets and views of the Miami River in this large studio apartment fill it with light and color. The building features 24/7 security, a two-story gym and yoga room, a sauna, a movie theater, and a pool. And just outside the building world-class dining and shopping experiences await. Listed at $369,000 in May.

$505,000

2 bed 2 bath 930 sq. ft.

185 SE 14th Ter. Apt. 1908, Miami, FL, 33131

This spectacular 2 bedroom and 2 fully equipped bathrooms unit in Fortune House Condo has been recently remodeled. The new modern look goes well with the stunning water views and city skyline from the tall windows in each room. News appliances are also featured in this sparkling residence. With all that Brickell has to offer just steps away, you will be delighted with this elegant residence. Listed at $530,000 in May.

$441,000

1 bed 1 bath 787 sq. ft.

1408 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1406, Miami, FL, 33131

This penthouse has open views of Biscayne Bay in the most coveted and quiet section of Brickell Bay Drive. The ample living room area and an open kitchen bring in the aquas and blues of the bay through the high-impact windows in each room.. Brickell Bay Tower is a well-established boutique building that offers a stunning bayfront pool with picnic and BBQ areas, 24-hour security, a new gym, a community room, a bike room, and luggage storage. Listed at $450,000 in April.

$1,750,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,878 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bat Dr., Apt. 1011, Miami, FL, 33131

Live without limits in this premier southeast corner at Jade Brickell. The expansive balcony provides dramatic views of Biscayne Bay. Once you enter this property through your semi-private elevator the corner windows give you a sense of space and relaxation. The open concept offers the perfect design for entertaining or just enjoying an intimate meal. Each of the two spacious bedrooms features en-suite bathrooms, plenty of closet space and storage. The 5-star amenities and the fantastic location will please even the most discerning resident. Listed at $1,950,000 in March.

$605,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,723 sq.ft.

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. A614, Miami, FL, 33129

Gorgeous polished wooden floors and breathtaking views of the bay set this residence apart from the others. Every attention to detail such as custom shelving and cabinetry to the top-of-the-line appliances in the kitchen, make this apartment special. In the heart of Brickell’s quietest neighborhoods, with a community marina, and 6 tennis courts, entertainment awaits. Listed at $710,000 in March.

$1,100,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,459 sq. ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3608, Miami, FL, 33131

Wall-to-wall windows in this glamorous corner unit make this a most desirable income property. There are no rental restrictions and AirBnB is allowed. This fully furnished unit has high-quality appliances, marble floors and is located in the center of Brickell’s shopping and entertainment area. Listed at $1,150,000 in March.

$590,000

1 bed 1 bath 923 sq. ft.

1100 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 4203, Miami, FL, 33130

This stunning bright penthouse with one bedroom and bathroom also has a den. The completely unobstructed views and southern orientation keep the residence sunny all day. The modern kitchen is designed with European-style cabinets and appliances. The porcelain flooring, window shades, Nest thermostat, and custom-made closets are part of the designs which make this residence special. Listed at $599,000 in March.

$810,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,168 sq. ft.

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3815, Miami, FL, 33131

The polished marble floors and floor-to-ceiling windows fill this luxury residence with Florida sunshine. The amenities and location make it a great place to live, with all of Brickell's fine dining and world-class stores just steps away. The indoor pool offers a cool place to relax and get exercise as you luxuriate in your slice of paradise, Listed at $815,000 in April.

