‘Luxury’ is the word for real estate sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell from May 15-21

The number of homes sold on Key Biscayne fell from last week, but Brickell made up for it with brisk sales, with “luxury” being the operative word to describe the condo units sold there the week of May 15 - 21. Continue reading for more details of these sales.

Key Biscayne

$640,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,242 sq.ft.

100 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 501, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

This apartment is a bright and spacious corner unit, with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is conveniently close to the beach and the Village shops, putting all of Key Biscayne’s attractions within a short walking distance.

The kitchen is gutted, and ready to be custom designed to suit the owner. And there is plenty of organized closet space. Listed at $649,000 in March.

$705,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,450 sq.ft.

55 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 2021, Key Biscayne, FL, 33140

This unit in the Ocean Village Condominium is a spacious, split floor plan apartment with 1,450 square feet of living space, and floor to ceiling windows for full light. It also features beautiful Spanish tile floors throughout. Listed at $729,000 in March.

Brickell

$1,300,000

3 bed 3 bath 1,593 sq.ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 4000, Miami, FL, 33131

In the heart of Miami’s financial district, this residence has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. An extra large balcony provides breathtaking views of the skyline and water. This luxury residence boasts a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The unit is located in The Bond, known for its classic understated British elegance. Listed at $1,350,000 in January.

$680,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 1,080 sq.ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 301, Miami, FL, 33131

A beautiful corner unit with a lovely view of the city, this 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit bedroom has a bonus space perfect for an office or private den. The sleek kitchen features unique appliances, as well as marble flooring throughout. The convenience of an assigned parking spot completes the picture. Listed at $729,000 in February.

$1,150,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,253 sq.ft.

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 4110, Miami, FL, 33130

This smart apartment has 2 fully furnished bedrooms and generous living space, with 2 updated bathrooms, plus a room for an office or den. It was completely remodeled by an interior designer, and has an Italian kitchen, and Italian tile floors. The balcony runs the length of the unit, filling it with light and offering picturesque city views. Listed at $1,350,000 in March.

$400,000

Studio 1 bath 558 sq.ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2005, Miami, FL, 33131

Amid the gleaming skyscrapers, in the sought after financial district, this unit is an investor's opportunity. The well maintained building is near shopping, restaurants and more, inviting guests with an active lifestyle. Listed at $410,000 in April.

$458,500

1 bed 1 bath 1,012 sq.ft.

2451 Brickell Ave., At. 18N, Miami, FL, 331129

Brickell Townhouse provides 24/7 security for this lovely1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. The 1,012 square feet of living space hosts stunning panoramic city views. The unit has been freshly painted, and the floor to ceiling windows give it an airy atmosphere. Listed at $475,000 in March.

$1,200,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,287 sq.ft.

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 1601, Miami, FL, 33131

This corner unit offers water and city views for the living space and bedrooms. The SMART home system provides remote access, integrated audio, video and lighting fixtures. There are marble floors flowing throughout this 2 bedroom and generous 2 and a half bathrooms unit. The kitchen is equiped with top of the line appliances in this cook’s dream, designer kitchen. Listed at $1,330,000 January.

$966,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,460 sq.ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 508, Miami, FL, 33131

In the sought after Jade building this unit is loaded with extra amenities such as an exercise room, a modern business center, a landscape pool and in house security. It is conveniently within walking distance from shops, trendy bars, gourmet restaurants and the convenience of public transportation. Listed at $1,049,000 in March.

$350,500

2 bed 2 bath 990 sq.ft.

801 SE Brickell Bay Dr., Unit 1962, Miami, FL, 33131

Just a walk away from Mary Brickell Village, Brickell City Center, and a myriad of shops, restaurants and bars, is this modern 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit. It is perfect for an Investor or an Owner/Operator situation. Listed at $364,000 in January.

$385,000

2 bed 1.5 bath 990 sq.ft.

905 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt 1621, Miami, FL, 33131

Bay views grace this beautiful 2 bedroom, and 1.5 bathroom apartment. There are new soundproofed floors throughout, and a sparkling kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. The apartment also has newly renovated bathrooms, with Spanish tile floors. Listed at $399,000 in April.

$540,000

1 bed 1 bath 748 sq.ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2903, Miami, 33131

Incredible views of the Miami Skyline from this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom downtown unit, which also features space for an office or cozy den. It is completely furnished and has hand-crafted Nolte kitchen cabinets, Bosch appliances in the inviting kitchen. The customs closets and window treatments, along with the extended balcony give this unit a gracious look. Listed at $559,000 in March.

