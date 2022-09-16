Luxury units get buyers attention, as seen in sales the week of Sept. 5

On the list of real estate sales from Sept. 5 to 9, four residential properties sold in Key Biscayne and Brickell for above $1 million for a total of $5.43 million. Keep reading to see what else sold in the local luxury residential real estate market.

Key Biscayne

$1,600,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,350 square feet

155 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 1214, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

German Botero with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne represented both the seller and buyer in this transaction. Updated unit and fully furnished two-bedroom was listed for $1.975 million in Oct. 2021 with multiple drops in price.

$629,000

2 bed/1.5 bath/875 square feet

798 Crandon Blvd., Unit 7C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Cozy remodeled townhouse with washer and dryer in the unit was listed for $640,000 and last sold for $319,000 10 years ago.

$920,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,600 square feet

161 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 123, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Located near the beach, this three-bedroom in Botanica features renovated kitchen and flooring. It was listed for $950,000.

$1,250,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,820 square feet

181 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 302, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large two-bedroom in Key Colony-Botanica in Key Biscayne was listed for $1,290,000.

Brickell

$515,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,009 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 306, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom featuring skyline and Biscayne Bay views, newly upgraded appliances, and it allows for 12-month rentals the first year of ownership. This property was listed for $525,000.

$380,000

2 bed/2 bath/764 square feet

115 SW 11th St., Apt. 902, Miami, FL 33130

Fully-furnished two bedrooms with a split floor plan and ample natural lighting sold for $35,000 above the asking price.

$1,400,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,870 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 601, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom corner unit in the Tower II of the Icon Brickell featuring parking on the same level as the condo, direct unobstructed water views from each room, electric blinds and custom closets. This property was listed for $1.5 million.

$685,000

1 bed/2 bath/849 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 5208, Miami, FL 33130

Compass represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction of this SLS Lux one-bedroom. It was listed for $625,000 in June 2020.

$404,000

1 bed/1 bath/856 square feet

218 SE 14th St., Apt. 1706, Miami, FL 33131

This one-bedroom was listed for $439,000 in June.

$365,000

1 bed/1 bath/722 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1607, Miami, FL 33130

2016 one-bedroom was listed for $400,000.

$650,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,124 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3705, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom with a den at Icon Brickell Tower 2 featuring water views, Also you can enjoy the views of Subzero refrigerator, Miele cooktop and dishwasher.

$1,180,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,654 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2302, Miami, FL 33131

Sebastian Acosta with ONE Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyer and seller in this deal.

$435,000

1 bed/1 bath/806 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 400, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in 500 Brickell, a 43-story condo building located in the heart of the Brickell financial district of Miami.

$740,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,224 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2804, Miami, FL 33130

Corner unit within the Nine Mary Brickell Village was listed for $760,000.

