$15 million private island with underground tunnel hits the market

A private island on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota, has just listed for $15 million. What’s unique is that to get to the house, the owner will use an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — leading to an eight-car garage.

According to the listing, the entrance isn’t the home’s only underground tunnel to the Windermere Island. The two-winged mansion has an oversized glass dome-topped pool house (and heated outdoor pool) that is accessible via a subterranean tunnel as well.

The estate is located on a 1.37 acre private island, with over 1150 sq feet of lake frontage with “spectacular panoramic views of St. Alban's Bay on Lake Minnetonka.”

The mansion has glass enclosed atriums, the 4-story mansion come with “magical” amenities like an elevator, 12-person theater, bar lounge, double wine rooms, cigar & poker room, indoor grotto, full gym, sauna, locker room, relaxation room, & outdoor pool.

The New York Post reported that in 2003, onetime-millionaire developer Jeffrey Wirth allegedly spent more than $5 million of his company’s money — fraudulently — to build this mansion in St. Albans Bay on Lake Minnetonka.

The listing broker is Jessica Prudden of Prudden Company, who told The Post, “We’re starting to get quite a bit of interest globally.”

For the entire New York Post report, plus pictures of the mansion, click here.