In this edition of luxury residential sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell, most of the 13 properties that closed in the week-ending on May 27, 2022 sold for below the asking price.

During this period, the two top selling properties were on Key Biscayne: a 3,120-square-foot, three bedroom corner unit in Casa Del Mar that sold for a cool $2.5 million; and, a two-bedroom condo on Crandon Boulevard that sold for $1.9 million.

Key Biscayne

$421,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/730 square feet

200 Galen Dr., Apt. 303, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This one-bedroom last sold for $305,000 in April 2018.

$1,900,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,782 square feet

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. A302, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This spacious remodeled corner unit two-bedroom condo has marble floors, a wine cooler, and each room has access to the terrace.

$2,500,000

3 bed/3 bath/3,120 square feet

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 10A, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Corner unit in Casa Del Mar featuring direct ocean views, lots of amenities; building with 24-hour security, direct beach access, beachfront pool

Seller was represented by Karina Asturias with Compass. Buyer was represented by Dolores Urdapilleta with Urdapilleta Real Estate, Llc

Brickell

$725,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,210 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 706, Miami, FL 33129

This two-bedroom unit located in the Bristol Tower was listed for $750,000.

$550,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,179 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2709, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom condo with a balcony overlooking the Brickell skyline sold for the listing price.

$1,600,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,691 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3602, Miami, FL 33130

Large three-bedroom, corner unit with views of Brickell City Centre; featuring high ceilings, custom closets and exquisite upgrades. Sold for $50,000 below the asking price.

$480,000

1 bed/1 bath/818 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1814, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom condo without rental restrictions located in the Club at Brickell residential community.

$475,000

1 bed/1 bath/754 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3203, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with views from the 32nd floor; within walking distance of all the action Brickell has to offer. It sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

$665,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,096 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2207, Miami, FL 33130

This two-bedroom, in the heart of pedestrian-friendly Mary Brickell Village, sold for the listing price.

$460,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 808, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom, with stunning views of Biscayne Bay and Rickenbacker Causeway, sold for $6,000 below the asking price.

$570,000

1 bed/2 bath/966 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3504, Miami, FL 33130

Built 2017 and listed for $590,000, this one-bedroom unit in Brickell Heights East Tower features a den with 2 full baths, and unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and Brickell skyline from the balcony.

$680,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,042 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2501, Miami, FL 33130

Built in 2017, this two-bedroom in Brickell Heights East Tower has many amenities and sold for $19,000 below the asking price.