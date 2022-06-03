LEAD_881 Ocean Dr Apt 10A Key Biscayne FL 33149.jpeg
realtor.com

In this edition of luxury residential sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell, most of the 13 properties that closed in the week-ending on May 27, 2022 sold for below the asking price.

During this period, the two top selling properties were on Key Biscayne: a 3,120-square-foot, three bedroom corner unit in Casa Del Mar that sold for a cool $2.5 million; and, a two-bedroom condo on Crandon Boulevard that sold for $1.9 million.

Key Biscayne

$421,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/730 square feet

200 Galen Dr., Apt. 303, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This one-bedroom last sold for $305,000 in April 2018.

$1,900,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,782 square feet

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. A302, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This spacious remodeled corner unit two-bedroom condo has marble floors, a wine cooler, and each room has access to the terrace.

$2,500,000 

881 Ocean Dr Apt 10A Key Biscayne FL 33149.png

3 bed/3 bath/3,120 square feet

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 10A, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Corner unit in Casa Del Mar featuring direct ocean views, lots of amenities; building with 24-hour security, direct beach access, beachfront pool

Seller was represented by Karina Asturias with Compass. Buyer was represented by Dolores Urdapilleta with Urdapilleta Real Estate, Llc 

Brickell

$725,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,210 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 706, Miami, FL 33129

This two-bedroom unit located in the Bristol Tower was listed for $750,000.

$550,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,179 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2709, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom condo with a balcony overlooking the Brickell skyline sold for the listing price.

$1,600,000 

88 SW Seventh St Apt 3602 Miami FL 33130.png

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,691 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3602, Miami, FL 33130

Large three-bedroom, corner unit with views of Brickell City Centre; featuring high ceilings, custom closets and exquisite upgrades. Sold for $50,000 below the asking price.

 $480,000

1 bed/1 bath/818 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1814, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom condo without rental restrictions located in the Club at Brickell residential community.

$475,000

500 Brickell Ave Apt 3203 Miami FL 33131.png

1 bed/1 bath/754 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3203, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with views from the 32nd floor; within walking distance of all the action Brickell has to offer. It sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

$665,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,096 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2207, Miami, FL 33130

This two-bedroom, in the heart of pedestrian-friendly Mary Brickell Village, sold for the listing price.

$460,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 808, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom, with stunning views of Biscayne Bay and Rickenbacker Causeway, sold for $6,000 below the asking price.

$570,000

1 bed/2 bath/966 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3504, Miami, FL 33130

Built 2017 and listed for $590,000, this one-bedroom unit in Brickell Heights East Tower features a den with 2 full baths, and unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and Brickell skyline from the balcony.

$680,000 

2 bed/2 bath/1,042 square feet

45 SW Ninth St Apt 2501 Miami FL 33130.png

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2501, Miami, FL 33130

Built in 2017, this two-bedroom in Brickell Heights East Tower has many amenities and sold for $19,000 below the asking price.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you