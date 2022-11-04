Brickell’s pricey The Residences going all-in on clean energy plus real estate 29 deals recorded this past week

Big news over in Brickell. The Residences at 1428 Brickell, a planned 70-story residential tower, will embrace clean energy innovation.

The tower will be developed with solar panels integrated within the glass windows, spanning approximately 20,000 square feet. The pricing for the 189 units ranges from $2 million to more than $40 million. Ytech is the developer and the solar energy consultant is Cosentini Associates.

The last week of October was a busy one in Key Biscayne and Brickell residential real estate. Continue reading to see what sales were recorded from Oct. 24 to 28.

Key Biscayne

$1,000,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,404 square feet

265 Grapetree Drive, Apt. 111, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Grapetree townhouse featuring private beach access, balconies and access to kayak storage. This property was listed for $1.245 million.

$710,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 square feet

77 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 7C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

No frills 1970s two-bedroom unit with black and white checkered flooring, ready for upgrades.

$990,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,404 square feet

350 Grapetree Drive, Apt. 415, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Grapetree townhouse, featuring spacious screened-in patio and beach access, was listed for $1.099 million and last sold for $670,000 in April 2021.

$2,125,000

4 bed/3 bath/2,088 square feet

442 Fernwood Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully renovated townhouse located across from the Key Biscayne Village Green was listed for $2.375 million and sold for $1.699 million in May 2016.

$763,500

2 bed/2 bath/1,335 square feet

150 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 7D, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom unit featuring a screened-in wraparound balcony was listed for $739,000 in September 2022.

Brickell

$1,100,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Ph 4101, Miami, FL 33131

Penthouse with water views was listed for $1.147 million and last for $820,000 in March 2022.

$1,350,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,775 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3902, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom condo located on the 39th floor featuring unobstructed water views and upscale interior design. It sold for $50,000 under the asking price.

$560,000

1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3003, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom condo with views of the city skyline and Biscayne Bay sold for $10,000 above the asking price.

$575,000

1 bed/1 bath/816 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1406, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom in the Icon, featuring 16-foot ceilings and an expansive balcony, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and five-star amenities. This property was listed for $598,000.

$780,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,433 square feet

1420 Brickell Bay Drive, Unit 1003A, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom corner unit includes two assigned parking spaces and unobstructed views. It was listed in August 2022 for $800,000.

$440,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,128 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2218, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with a loft was listed in August 2022 for $469,000.

$752,500

2 bed/2 bath/1,467 square feet

This centrally-located two-bedroom condo was listed for $754,999 in August 2022.

$1,525,000

2 bed.2.5 bath/1,249 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Ph 6006, Miami, FL 33131

Florida Capital Realty represented both the seller and buyer in this penthouse sale that was listed in June 2022 for $1.9 million.

$540,000

Studio/1 bath/495 square feet

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2305, Miami, FL 33131

Studio with a tenant in place paying $2,600 a month through April 2023. This property was listed in August 2022 for $550,000.

$435,000

1 bed/1 bath.738 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2206, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in 500 Brickell, featuring unobstructed views from the balcony, sold for just $4,000 under the offered price.

$305,000

1 bed/1 bath/713 square feet

2201 Brickell Ave., Apt. 48, Miami, FL 33129

Updated corner unit was listed in September 2022 for $349,000.

$585,000

1 bed/2 bath/852 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3705, Miami, FL 33130

Nice one-bedroom in Brickell Heights East Tower featuring a den and two full bathrooms. This property sold for $15,000 above the asking price.

$820,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1802, Miami, FL 33129

Remodeled and fully furnished two-bedroom featuring a wraparound balcony was listed for $825,000 in September 2022.

$650,000

1 bed/2 bath/866 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 3907, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Lux one-bedroom with a den, two bathrooms and fancy amenities sold for the asking price.

$405,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/860 square feet

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 2212, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom sold for the asking price. The buyer and seller were represented by Compass.

$452,500

1 bed/1 bath/738 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3206, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $479,000, this 500 Brickell one bedroom is located in the financial district.

$380,000

1 bed/1 bath/766 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 805, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom, rented out to a tenant through October 2022, features Bosch kitchen appliances and nice views. It was listed in February 2022 for $399,000.

$630,000

1 bed/2 bath/852 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3405, Miami, FL 33130

2017 one-bedroom with two bathrooms and a den was listed for $649,000 and last sold for $437,000 in July 2021.

$399,000

1 bed/1 bath/722 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1907, Miami, FL 33130

United Realty Group handled this sale for both the buyer and seller. This on- bedroom sold for $9,000 above the asking price.

$2,160,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,177 square feet

801 S Miami Ave Unit LPH 5602, Miami, FL 33130

Compass arranged this sale for both the buyer and seller. SLS Lux luxe penthouse with ample living space and custom finishes was listed in May 2022 for $2.995 million.

$1,000,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,529 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2002, Miami, FL 33131

This spacious two-bedroom was listed for $1.22 million in July 2022.

$1,190,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,266 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3411, Miami, FL 33130

Brickell Rise two-bedroom unit was listed in September 2022 for $1.25 million.

$560,000

1 bed/1 bath/984 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 707, Miami, FL 33131

Icon one-bedroom was listed in July 2022 for $675,000.

$465,000

1 bed/1 bath/769 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 709, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom at Millecento located in the financial district features upscale finishes sold for the offered price.

