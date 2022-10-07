Even with Ian churning nearby, Realtors closed multiple deals on the island and Brickell during period of Sept. 26-30

While Hurricane Ian assaulted the Sunshine State, real estate agents and brokers were in full force closing deals in Key Biscayne and Brickell.

A $7 million single-family home located on Mashta Drive was the top selling property during the last week of September. This stunning four-bedroom Key Biscayne home boasts tropical island vibes and features a contemporary bar, high-end appliances, multiple terraces, a snazzy swimming pool and hot tub. A true luxury home in paradise.

A $6.9 single-family home was the runner up. This 2021 modern home with six bedrooms was listed for $7.25 million and spans 4,464 square feet of living space.

Key Biscayne

$7,000,000

4 bed/4.5 bath/4,410 square feet

531 S Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This lovely Key West-style single-family home equipped with smart technology, offers newish construction and top-of-the-line interior touches and appliances. It was listed for $7.49 million in June and last sold for $4 million in February 2018.

The seller was represented by Enzo Rosani with Barnes International Realty Llc and the buyer was represented by BRIGITTE NACHTIGALL, Agent with Great Properties International Llc

$6,900,000

6 bed/6.5 bath/4,464 square feet

401 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Completed in 2021, this modern home is centrally located and includes six bedrooms and six and half bathroom. It was listed for $7.25 million.

$2,150,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,505 square feet

355 Redwood Lane, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Three-bedroom single-family home featuring a fireplace, wood flooring, plantation shutters, a hot tub and shed. It was listed for $2.55 million.

The seller was represented by Joan McCaughan with Coldwell Banker Realty and buyer was represented by Bruno Ricci with Fortune International Realty Brickell Inc

Brickell

$6,500,000

5 bed/6.5 bath

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4701, Miami, FL 33129

Five-bedroom with six and half baths located on the 47th floor at Santa Maria Brickell, which was completed in 1997. This property was listed for $8.5 million and last sold for $6.5 million in May 2014.

$550,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,037 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1909, Miami, FL 33130

This corner unit featuring 9-foot ceilings and a wraparound terrace was listed for $595,000.

$540,000

1 bed/1 bath/895 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1706, Miami, FL 33131

Monica Sarmiento with ONE Sotheby's International Realty represented both the seller and buyer in this transaction. This one-bedroom was listed for $550,000.

$420,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/782 square feet

150 SE 25th Road Apt 5D, Miami, FL 33129

One-bedroom with updated bathrooms and water views sold for $20,100 above the asking price.

$565,000

1 bed/1 bath/701 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 903, Miami, FL 33131

Property was listed as excellent for investors seeking short-term rental opportunities. This one-bedroom had multiple price drops from original $620,000 asking price before selling.

$540,000

2 bed/2 bath/940 square feet

Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom at Brickell Ten was listed for $560,000. The unit was completely upgraded with white porcelain tile flooring, Italian cabinet, quartz countertops and designer bathrooms.

$330,000

1 bed/1 bath/650 square feet

185 SE 14th Ter., Apt. 2802, Miami, FL 33131

Excellent location in the heart of the financial district. This unit sold for $5,000 above the asking price.

$769,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,250 square feet

1402 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 402, Miami, FL 33131

Featuring a wraparound balcony, storage unit and covered parking, this unit is located in a boutique building with unobstructed water views. This two-bedroom was relisted for $830,000 in August.

$4,600,000

4 bed/4.5 bath/2,268 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit UPH3, Miami, FL 33130

Penthouse overlooking Biscayne Bay comes with wood flooring, 15-foot ceilings, wraparound balcony and multiple access points. Also, full-service concierge. It was listed for $5 million.

$592,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,117 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 201, Miami, FL 33131

Brickell on the River unit with access to a five-story fitness center. Located next to Brickell City Centre.

$635,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,255 square feet

690 SW First Unit Phi Court, Ph 13, Miami, FL 33130

This corner penthouse with unobstructed water and city views, boasts 20-foot ceilings. This property was originally listed for $699,000 before multiple price drops.

$415,000

1 bed/1 bath/705 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 2311S, Miami, FL 33130

Axis one-bedroom sold for $10,000 less than the listed price.

$1,150,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,518 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5203, Miami, FL 33131

The primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and waterfront views. This Icon Brickell two-bedroom was listed for $1.399 million and last sold for $950,000 in May 2021.

$1,330,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,641 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1204, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom located in the luxurious and well-appointed Rise Brickell City Centre.

$510,000

1 bed/1 bath/777 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1001, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom unit in Brickell House, a 46-story building located in the heart of Brickell. It was listed for $530,000 and last sold for $335,000 in August 2021.

$1,700,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,891 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2603, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom in Reach Brickell City Centre featuring Artefacto furnishing and Italkraft cabinetry. It was listed for $1.799 million.

$555,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,424 square feet

1915 Brickell Ave., Apt. C412, Miami, FL 33129

This Brickell Place two-bedroom was listed for $575,000.

$745,000

2 bed/2.5/bath/1,368 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4001, Miami, FL 33131

Unit features porcelain flooring, resort-style amenities. It was listed for $799,000.

$545,000

1 bed/1 bath/977 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 2403, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom with a den at Millecento featuring white tile flooring, spacious balcony and a prime location in Mary Brickell Village.

$640,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,119 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 407, Miami, FL 33129

Gorgeous Le Parc two-bedroom featuring 2.5 bathrooms, a den and storage. It was listed for $585,000.

