Lebron James buys $9 million condo in Miami

Billionaire Lebron James’ playing career with the Miami Heat ended in 2014, and now the NBA superstar is bringing his talents – and money – back to Miami with the purchase of a $9 million condo in Sunny Isles.

A firm founded by James has purchased a luxury condo in Sunny Isles Beach at The Estates at Acqualina. The unit is located on the 43rd floor of the development by the Trump Group.

The Estates of Acqualina, is the Trump Group’s third condominium development in Sunny Isles. Three single-family residences are part of the Acqualina project, with prices ranging from the $4 million to $35 million for the penthouses.

The Estates at Acqualina is located at 17909 Collins Avenue with 49 stories and 154 luxury condo units.

According to a report by the website The Real Deal (TRD), Estates at Acqualina includes a 45,000-square-foot amenities villa with an ice-skating rink, bowling alley and the Avra Miami Estiatorio restaurant and lobbies designed by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Sunny Isles Beach, is also home to other pro athletes and celebrities, the TRD reported, including soccer megastar Lionel Messi.

James, one of the greatest basketballs players of all time, along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh made up the "Big Three" while they were all members of the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, winning two NBA championships during that span and making to the NBA finals all four years they played together.

According to Forbes, James reached billionaire status this summer. He Co-owns the clothing chain Unknwn, which has an outlet in Wynwood and investments in several businesses including Tonal, a startup home gym, and Blaze Pizza.

