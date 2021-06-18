Novak Djokovic has sold his condominium home, unit 901, at 8701 Collins Avenue in North Beach for $6 million, a little bit more than the amount he paid for it in 2019

According to the website The Real Deal, the world-class tennis player originally bought the 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath unit for $5.8 million.

The unit was purchased from an affiliate of David Martin’s Terra, the developer. The 66-unit, 18-story oceanfront tower features a gym spa, wine bar, and two pools.

Djokovic was represented by Carlo Dipasquale with Cervera Real Estate and Wendy Mendoza with Cayhill and Dumott Realty.

Joyce Gato with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Djokovic is attempting to complete a “Golden Slam” this year by winning the remaining two major tournaments and the upcoming Summer Olympics

For the complete The Real Deal report, click here.