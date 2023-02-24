A group of Key Biscayne realtors have joined together to showcase five choice homes presently listed for sale on the island.

The joint effort, which will happen Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will open the doors for prospective buyers and visitors to tour five lovely single-family luxury homes presently listed for sale on Key Biscayne.

The prices range from $2.590 to $5.250 million.

“We are doing this to promote some of our key single family luxury listings at a time when the Miami Association of Realtors is projecting an increased number of visitors in our area, drawn by major events like the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and the just concluded International Boat Show,” said event organizer, Vivian Galego-Mendez, vice president-broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, EWM Realty’s Key Biscayne office.

“We appreciate the five agents who are opening their clients’ homes during this day, hoping for a great turnout,” added Galego-Mendez

The properties to be shown – and their respective agents – Saturday as follows:

- 541 S. Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne– Listed for $5,250,000 – Listing agent Carlos Coto - One Sotheby’s Int’l Realty – (305) 803-9059

- 475 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne – Listed for $5,095,000 – Listing agent Fernanda Torres - BHHS EWM Realty – (786) 510-1370

- 630 Warren Lane, Key Biscayne – Listed for $4,100,000 – Listing agent Cristina Preti - BHHS EWM Realty

- 561 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne – Listed for $3,300,000 - Listing agent Ana Maria Jauregui - Fortune Christie's International Real Estate

- 412 Woodcrest Rd, Key Biscayne – Listed for $2,590,000 – Listing agent Jill Olcott - Keller Williams Miami Beach Realty -

For more information call Vivian Galego-Mendez at (305) 205-2626