With home values increasing 31 percent over 5-years, Key Biscayne now among the most expensive cities in Florida

Ever wonder where your neighborhood ranks among the most expensive homes in Florida?

Key Biscayne is right in the hunt when it comes to typical home values.

Data-driven Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using statistical information from Zillow and its Homes Values Index for August 2022, the latest data provided.

Key Biscayne ranks 16th in the state with a typical home value of $1,697,830, which reflects a 32.6% increase from the previous year and 31.3% bump over the past five years.

The most expensive city on the list, Jupiter Island, has a typical home value of $8,453,650, which is 1,985% higher than the state average of $405,489.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area contains 15 of the top 30 "most expensive homes" cities list.

Key Biscayne's 33149 vicinity also ranks fourth among Zip codes in the state, in the latest figures published earlier this year reflecting a 301% higher average than Florida's typical home value.

Pictured in that report was a six-bedroom home at 400 S. Mashta Drive, then valued at $35 million. The property, according to realtor.com, was last sold in 2001 for $3.6 million.

The most expensive Zip code in Florida's is 33109, in neighboring Fisher Island in Miami-Dade County. The average home value in this community is $3,351,865. Nearly 400 people live on the island.

Incidentally, the state's most expensive home, according to a 2021 compilation by Realtor.com is an oceanfront lot in Palm Beach that sold for $37 million in 2017 and now boasts a brand-new home that was listed for $140 million.

That mansion, more than 21,000 square feet, toppled the long reign of the $115 million Ziff family compound in nearby Manalapan.

The top 30 "most expensive homes" cities:

Jupiter Island: Typical home value $8,453,650 Golden Beach: $6,058,705 Lake Buena Vista: $4,514,782 Manalapan: $4,114,939 Fisher Island: $4,110,659 Boca Grande: $3,480,709 Jupiter Inlet Colony: $3,388,997 Golf: $2,755,071 Gulf Stream: $2,695,047 Palm Beach: $2,411,148 Anna Maria: $2,334,607 Pinecrest: $2,018,223 Captiva: $1,896,550 Sea Ranch Lakes: $1,841,402 Ocean Ridge: $1,816,901 Key Biscayne: $1,697,830 Indian River Shores: $1,671,510 Bal Harbour: $1,640,988 Islamorada: $1,484,769 Holmes Beach: $1,431,981 Sewalls Point: $1,431,728 Sanibel: $1,412,174 Coral Gables: $1,388,298 Miromar Lakes: $1,292,764 Longboat Key: $1,261,223 Southwest Ranches: $1,258,870 Key Largo: $1,165,997 Summerland Key: $1,157,127 Santa Rosa Beach: $1,142,244 Surfside: $1,109,475

The top 10 "most expensive homes" Zip codes in the state:

33109 (Fisher Island): 1,127.4% above typical home value in Florida 33921 (Boca Grande): 551.1% above typical home value in Florida 34216 (Anna Maria): 341.4% above typical home value in Florida 33149 (Key Biscayne): 301.0% above typical home value in Florida 33122 (Doral): 293.1% above typical home value in Florida 33146 (Coral Gables): 272.4% above typical home value in Florida 33924 (Captiva): 267.3% above typical home value in Florida 32461 (Panama City Beach): 243.5% above typical home value in Florida 33036 (Islamorada): 214.1% above typical home value in Florida 33156 (Pinecrest): 212.8% above typical home value in Florida

Metropolitan areas with the most cities in the top 30 in Florida

1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach: 15

2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers: 4

3. Key West: 3

3. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: 3

5. Port St. Lucie: 2