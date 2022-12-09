Market sees an uptick in sales with arrival of December

Last week (Nov. 28 to Dec. 2) saw an uptick in closed deals across Key Biscayne and Brickell’s housing markets.

A swanky Jade Brickell four-bedroom spanning a generous 3,415 square feet of living space was the top-selling property during this period. It sold for a cool $3,625,000.

In Key Biscayne, two properties closed near the $3-million price tag – a three-bedroom unit in the Sands Key Biscayne sold for $3 million, and a large Ocean Club two-bedroom fetched $3.01 million.

Key Biscayne

$700,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,158 square feet

150 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 4C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom condo with ample natural lighting was listed in October for $749,000.

$3,010,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,100 square feet

781 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 902, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Luxurious Ocean Club two-bedroom featuring direct ocean views, private elevator, a den and staff quarters. This renovated unit has travertine marble flooring in the living areas and wood flooring in bedrooms. It was listed in February for $3.15 million.

$465,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/725 square feet

240 Galen Drive, Apt. 314, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

One-bedroom with marble flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms was listed for $499,000 in October and last sold in July for $340,000.

$3,000,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,772 square feet

Three-bedroom within the Sands Key Biscayne, a waterfront residence, boasts a wraparound balcony with direct ocean views, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It was listed for $2.75 million in October.

Brickell

$780,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 501, Miami, FL 33129

Fully remodeled Brickell Bay Club unit with a split floor plan, ample natural lighting and two entry points to the wraparound balcony. This property was listed in September for $849,000.

$480,000

1 bed/1 bath/923 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33130

Millecento one-bedroom unit featuring a den and high-end appliances located in a sought-after location near Mary Brickell Village.

$720,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/883 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3308, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom within the Rise Residences at Brickell City Centre was listed in October for $750,000.

$515,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1109, Miami, FL 33131

Costa Bella two-bedroom unit with bay views and built in 1977 was listed for $525,000 in September and last sold for $403,000 in 2006.

$505,000

1 bed/1 bath/729 square feet

1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 2810, Miami, FL 33131

Luxurious AKA Hotel one-bedroom unit with no rental restrictions was listed in June for $525,000.

$420,000

Studio / 1 bath/546 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2110, Miami, FL 33131

Furnished studio within Icon Brickell Tower 1 features marble flooring, built-in closet cabinets was listed in September for $460,000.

$548,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/950 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 307, Miami, FL 33131

Loft with one and half bathrooms at the 1080 Bond building built in 2016 was listed for $569,000 in October.

$400,000

1 bed/ 1 bath/731 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1202, Miami, FL 33130

This 2016 one-bedroom unit was listed in July for $399,000 and last sold for $333,000 in 2017.

$3,625,000

4 bed/4.5 bath/3,415 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4311, Miami, FL 33131

Beautiful four-bedroom unit spanning 3,415 square feet within Jade Brickell that features panoramic bay views, three spacious terraces, private elevator with a private foyer, motorized window shades and luxurious finishes and amenities. This property was listed in June for $3.8 million.

$360,000

1 bed/1 bath

170 SE 14th St., Apt. 1207, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with marble flooring was listed in October for $369,000 and last sold for $210,000 in 2019.

$514,000

1 bed/1 .5 bath/649 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 1408, Miami, FL 33130

SLS one-bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms, porcelain tile flooring, motorized window blinds was listed in June for $545,000.

$955,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,188 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3407, Miami, FL 33129

Skyline on Brickell two-bedroom unit overlooking the water and built in 2004 featuring nice upgrades and fully renovated was listed for $995,000.

$1,850,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,700 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1603, Miami, FL 33129

Large two-bedroom, two-story property with nice upgrades in the Bristol Tower that was converted from a 3 bed/3.5 bathrooms unit. This property has been on the market since March 2020 with an asking price of $1.6 million.

$525,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,040 square feet

1402 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 403, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedroom corner unit within the Commodore Bay features a wraparound balcony with multiple entries; a renovated kitchen was listed for $550, 00 in September.

$651,000

1 bed/1 bath/984 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3207, Miami, FL 33131

Lovely bright one-bedroom with white ceramic tile flooring, bay and ocean views was listed for $680,000 in June.

$405,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/825 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2105, Miami, FL 33130

Latitude on The River one bedroom featuring city and Miami River views was listed for $399,000 in November.

$1,800,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,891 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3103, Miami, FL 33131

Brickell City Centre Reach three-bedroom featuring a den, split floor plan, upscale touches sold for the asking price.

$725,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,080 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 501, Miami, FL 33131

Bond on Brickell corner loft unit was listed for $749,000 in October and last sold in October 2021 for $515,000.

$375,000

1 bed/1 bath/731 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1002, Miami, FL 33130

Furnished one-bedroom with a storage unit was listed in May for $414,900.

$390,000

2 bed/2 bath/990 square feet

801 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1571, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom unit was listed for $380,000 and features nice water views and marble flooring.

$1,500,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,945 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 5210, Miami, FL 33130

Glorious two-story penthouse with 20-foot ceilings and four balconies located in the Infinity at Brickell residences.

$960,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,232 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Ph 4302, Miami, FL 33131

Penthouse with direct water views, a wraparound balcony and no rental restrictions went on the market in July for $1.15 million.

$606,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,148 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3808, Miami, FL 33130

Infinity at Brickell two-bedroom with two balconies, bay and city views was listed for $625,000.

$930,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,367 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1912, Miami, FL 33129

Nice two-bedroom with a designer kitchen was listed for $949,000.

$725,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,053 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1006, Miami, FL 33130

Brickell Heights West Tower unit featuring panoramic views, a den, resort-style amenities sold for the asking price.

