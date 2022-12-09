Market sees an uptick in sales with arrival of December

Last week (Nov. 28 to Dec. 2) saw an uptick in closed deals across Key Biscayne and Brickell’s housing markets.
A swanky Jade Brickell four-bedroom spanning a generous 3,415 square feet of living space was the top-selling property during this period. It sold for a cool $3,625,000.
In Key Biscayne, two properties closed near the $3-million price tag – a three-bedroom unit in the Sands Key Biscayne sold for $3 million, and a large Ocean Club two-bedroom fetched $3.01 million.
Key Biscayne
$700,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,158 square feet
150 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 4C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Two-bedroom condo with ample natural lighting was listed in October for $749,000.
$3,010,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/2,100 square feet
781 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 902, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Luxurious Ocean Club two-bedroom featuring direct ocean views, private elevator, a den and staff quarters. This renovated unit has travertine marble flooring in the living areas and wood flooring in bedrooms. It was listed in February for $3.15 million.
$465,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/725 square feet
240 Galen Drive, Apt. 314, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
One-bedroom with marble flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms was listed for $499,000 in October and last sold in July for $340,000.
$3,000,000
3 bed/3 bath/1,772 square feet
Three-bedroom within the Sands Key Biscayne, a waterfront residence, boasts a wraparound balcony with direct ocean views, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It was listed for $2.75 million in October.
Brickell
$780,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet
2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 501, Miami, FL 33129
Fully remodeled Brickell Bay Club unit with a split floor plan, ample natural lighting and two entry points to the wraparound balcony. This property was listed in September for $849,000.
$480,000
1 bed/1 bath/923 square feet
1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33130
Millecento one-bedroom unit featuring a den and high-end appliances located in a sought-after location near Mary Brickell Village.
$720,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/883 square feet
88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3308, Miami, FL 33130
One-bedroom within the Rise Residences at Brickell City Centre was listed in October for $750,000.
$515,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet
1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1109, Miami, FL 33131
Costa Bella two-bedroom unit with bay views and built in 1977 was listed for $525,000 in September and last sold for $403,000 in 2006.
$505,000
1 bed/1 bath/729 square feet
1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 2810, Miami, FL 33131
Luxurious AKA Hotel one-bedroom unit with no rental restrictions was listed in June for $525,000.
$420,000
Studio / 1 bath/546 square feet
475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2110, Miami, FL 33131
Furnished studio within Icon Brickell Tower 1 features marble flooring, built-in closet cabinets was listed in September for $460,000.
$548,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/950 square feet
1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 307, Miami, FL 33131
Loft with one and half bathrooms at the 1080 Bond building built in 2016 was listed for $569,000 in October.
$400,000
1 bed/ 1 bath/731 square feet
1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1202, Miami, FL 33130
This 2016 one-bedroom unit was listed in July for $399,000 and last sold for $333,000 in 2017.
$3,625,000
4 bed/4.5 bath/3,415 square feet
1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4311, Miami, FL 33131
Beautiful four-bedroom unit spanning 3,415 square feet within Jade Brickell that features panoramic bay views, three spacious terraces, private elevator with a private foyer, motorized window shades and luxurious finishes and amenities. This property was listed in June for $3.8 million.
$360,000
1 bed/1 bath
170 SE 14th St., Apt. 1207, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom with marble flooring was listed in October for $369,000 and last sold for $210,000 in 2019.
$514,000
1 bed/1 .5 bath/649 square feet
1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 1408, Miami, FL 33130
SLS one-bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms, porcelain tile flooring, motorized window blinds was listed in June for $545,000.
$955,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,188 square feet
2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3407, Miami, FL 33129
Skyline on Brickell two-bedroom unit overlooking the water and built in 2004 featuring nice upgrades and fully renovated was listed for $995,000.
$1,850,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/2,700 square feet
2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1603, Miami, FL 33129
Large two-bedroom, two-story property with nice upgrades in the Bristol Tower that was converted from a 3 bed/3.5 bathrooms unit. This property has been on the market since March 2020 with an asking price of $1.6 million.
$525,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,040 square feet
1402 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 403, Miami, FL 33131
Two bedroom corner unit within the Commodore Bay features a wraparound balcony with multiple entries; a renovated kitchen was listed for $550, 00 in September.
$651,000
1 bed/1 bath/984 square feet
495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3207, Miami, FL 33131
Lovely bright one-bedroom with white ceramic tile flooring, bay and ocean views was listed for $680,000 in June.
$405,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/825 square feet
185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2105, Miami, FL 33130
Latitude on The River one bedroom featuring city and Miami River views was listed for $399,000 in November.
$1,800,000
3 bed/3.5 bath/1,891 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3103, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell City Centre Reach three-bedroom featuring a den, split floor plan, upscale touches sold for the asking price.
$725,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/1,080 square feet
1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 501, Miami, FL 33131
Bond on Brickell corner loft unit was listed for $749,000 in October and last sold in October 2021 for $515,000.
$375,000
1 bed/1 bath/731 square feet
1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1002, Miami, FL 33130
Furnished one-bedroom with a storage unit was listed in May for $414,900.
$390,000
2 bed/2 bath/990 square feet
801 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1571, Miami, FL 33131
This two-bedroom unit was listed for $380,000 and features nice water views and marble flooring.
$1,500,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,945 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 5210, Miami, FL 33130
Glorious two-story penthouse with 20-foot ceilings and four balconies located in the Infinity at Brickell residences.
$960,000
3 bed/2 bath/1,232 square feet
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Ph 4302, Miami, FL 33131
Penthouse with direct water views, a wraparound balcony and no rental restrictions went on the market in July for $1.15 million.
$606,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,148 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3808, Miami, FL 33130
Infinity at Brickell two-bedroom with two balconies, bay and city views was listed for $625,000.
$930,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,367 square feet
2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1912, Miami, FL 33129
Nice two-bedroom with a designer kitchen was listed for $949,000.
$725,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,053 square feet
55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1006, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell Heights West Tower unit featuring panoramic views, a den, resort-style amenities sold for the asking price.
