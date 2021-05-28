Miami Beach to consider plans for a $29 million artist affordable housing project

The City of Miami Beach’s Historic Preservation Board will consider plans for a residential development which would provide artists and dancers with affordable housing for artists.

Developer Servitas had received approval back in March to build the $29 million project and has hired architect Shulman and Associates to design Collins Park building.

According to the website The Next Miami, the building will also serve as a dormitory for Miami City Ballet students.

The building will have seven stories an include floor retail shops on the ground floor and a small rooftop deck, The Next Miami reported.

Development is expected to start in fall 2021 and is slated for completion by summer 2023.

