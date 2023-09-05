Midyear update: Commercial real estate growing but suffers with the rise in interest rates

South Florida’s commercial real estate market continues to grow but at a slower pace compared to 2022 levels.

The rise in interest rates has had a significant impact on the commercial real estate sector. The Fed’s aggressive tightening has successfully lowered inflation from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but these rate hikes have put pressure on the economy.

The commercial real estate market is not immune to the prohibitive current rate environment. Major firms such as JLL, Marcus & Millichap, and CBRE have all reported lower transaction volumes. This decline in sales activity is particularly pronounced in the office and industrial sectors.

In South Florida, the multifamily market continued to grow during the first half of 2023 but at a slower pace due to rents easing from their peak in March 2022. This, combined with higher insurance premiums and increased borrowing costs, has led to reduced investor returns.

Lower cash flow is placing pressure on property valuations. Using the income approach, a property’s value is determined by dividing the income it generates by the cap rate. In practical terms, if the net income is reduced by 10%, the value of the underlying asset will correspondingly decrease.

On a positive note, the ongoing challenges of mortgage affordability sit well for multifamily property owners, as tenants are less inclined to move out to purchase their homes.

Miami’s office sector continues to be one of the few markets in the US with surging post-pandemic demand. Out-of-state relocations and Miami’s proximity to Latin America will continue to drive growth in South Florida’s office market. According to CoStar, the Miami office vacancy rate stands at 8.8% compared to 13.2% nationally.

The industrial sector remains robust, as evidenced by a Blackstone affiliate breaking ground on two warehouses totaling 310,456 sqft with a 36-foot clear height.

The Miami industrial sector continues to be a top performer, posting a 3.1% vacancy rate in 1Q2023, down from 3.6% in 2Q2023. According to CoStar, over 3.5 million sqft of new industrial space was delivered in the first half of 2023. There are over 9 million sqft of industrial construction in the pipeline as of the third quarter of this year.

Some of the most notable projects breaking ground this quarter are

- Bridge Point Doral, Sycamore Logistics Center,

- Eastgroup Homestead Park of Commerce.

Strong tenant demand has fueled Miami’s industrial leasing rates to $19.70 per sqft.

We are currently in a price discovery period where sellers need to set realistic prices, and buyers need to have a long-term time horizon. Owners with maturing and rate-adjusting mortgages may need to dispose of properties, creating opportunities, especially for cash investors who will have the greatest advantage.

Interest rates will be the main driver for future growth, Last week at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell reaffirmed his commitment to a 2% inflation target. Should the Fed need to continue its rate hike to accomplish that, it will create headaches for the overall real estate market as more restrictive lending could curb demand and limit growth.

Fortunately, Florida, being a no-income-tax state, will continue to attract investment from abroad and other states within the US. We expect the economy in Florida to be resilient enough to offset the impacts of these headwinds on commercial real estate.

Fernando Echeverri is a broker specializing in commercial investment properties and works with Great Properties International on Key Biscayne.