Mortgage rates top 6% for first time since 2008, squeezing out buyers

Average rates on long-term U.S. mortgages topped 6% this week for the first time since the 2008 housing market crash, putting more potential buyers at risk of being left out of a shrinking housing market.

Mortgage firm Freddie Mac said the 30-year rate rose to 6.02% from 5.89% last week. The long-term average rate has more than doubled from a year ago and is the highest since November 2008, just after the housing market crash triggered the Great Recession. A year ago, the rate was 2.86%.

Rising interest rates, in part a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to rein in inflation, have slowed a housing market, which has been very active in recent years.

Now, many potential home buyers are being pushed out of the market as higher rates have added hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments. Existing home sales in the US have fallen for six straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors.