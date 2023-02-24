Multifamily investment properties have many benefits

Multifamily is the most popular asset class that investors pursue in commercial real estate.

Some multifamily investors choose properties that already have a stable income stream, have less embedded risk, and are favored by more conservative investors. Other investors choose value-add properties that may have vacancy or maintenance issues, or may require renovations, but with time should yield higher returns.

There are many benefits to multifamily investments. First, these properties are more resilient during recessions as people will always need a place to live. Second, since rentals can be adjusted annually, owners can increase rents to keep up with market rents and offset inflation.

Another big benefit is the ability to lower tax liability through depreciation and write off mortgage interest, property taxes and operating expenses.

Finally, there is great upside potential in buying a multifamily with zoning that allows for higher density and potential for redevelopment of more housing units.

When buying a multifamily, you should analyze the property, its location and its financials.

First, ensure that all work has been done with permits and followed local building codes. Hire a property inspector to check that the building is in good condition. In older properties, confirm that the 40-year recertification has been completed and all major components – such as roof, electrical, structural, plumbing – are in sound condition.

Second, analyze the location, as it is just as important as evaluating the property.

Drive by the area at different times of day to get a feel of the neighborhood. Also ask your real estate agent to look at the area’s demographics to understand its growth, crime rate, school district rating, and future projects planned for the area that may affect the property.

Third, analyze the financials and request the most recent rent roll, income and expense reports to identify any disruption of income or increase in any expense.

Never assume the financials presented on the offering memorandum. Do your work and corroborate that the expenses are accurate. Policies do not transfer to new buyers. Request a quote to ensure property can be insured at a reasonable amount. Also estimate the property taxes based on the purchase price, as the tax bill will change every year. Finally, ensure that the rents are consistent with the market and check comparable rents within a one-mile radius.

Is this the right time to buy? It depends on each investor and their time horizon.

The rise in interest rates have placed many investors on the side lines and as a result sales have slowed; this may put some pressure on sellers but create opportunities for buyers. We are at an inflection point, given the rapid rise in interest rates have thrown the multifamily investment market into a period of price discovery, where sellers and buyers must agree on the value of multifamily.

Whether it’s a buy-and-hold strategy or rehab, make sure the property’s characteristics fit with your financial strength, goals, and experience. Choose the right professionals starting with a real estate agent who has experience, understands the dynamic of the market, and can find listed and off-market properties.

Fernando Echeverri, is a broker specializing in commercial investments properties, and works with Great Properties International on Key Biscayne.