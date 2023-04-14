New housing study shows most Floridians better off building than buying a home

Is it really cheaper to build a house or buy one these days?

Well, that depends on where you look.

A recent study from StorageCafe, a nationwide self-storage search website, showed that for Florida residents, building a home may well be the most lucrative path to ownership, whereas buying calls for much more investment.

But, the study, on the costs associated with building and buying a home across the states, showed Miami-Dade County and Broward County were two areas, among several counties in the Sunshine State, where it was cheaper to buy than build from the ground up because of the much pricier cost of land.

The exact location (especially along Biscayne Bay, for example) would dictate a much higher cost, of course, and the availability of land to even start such a project would be of concern.

Across Florida, the StorageCafe report showed that in Florida, potential homeowners who build a house in many counties could save some $76,000 when compared to buying a median-priced listed home of $451,000. At a median $108,000 per acre, calculated to a median size of 0.20 acres for a home, the report shows it would cost $375,000 to construct a house in many areas of Florida.

Those wanting a house in or around the Magic City should know that Florida’s highest land prices of $2.5 million per acre in Broward and $1.7 million in Miami-Dade make buying far more economical than building on a median-sized lot there.

In Miami-Dade, for instance, the report calculates the total building cost (on a median-sized property) at $721,130, while the median house list sales price hovers at $680,000. That is a $41,130 difference between buying and building.

In Monroe County, which includes exclusive Florida Keys communities where many of the state’s highest-priced houses are, the median price is slightly over $1.5 million. And, although land is expensive there, too (at $1.3 million per acre, with the median lot size a compact 0.14 acres), building a house would generate huge savings of about $1 million compared to buying one.

Other places where building a home offers a big financial advantage include the coastal Panhandle counties of Walton and Gulf. The benefit in Walton County would be no less than $657,000 due to an average listing price of $1.1 million.

Similarly, Gulf Coast retirement-paradise counties Collier and Sarasota also favor building, having low land costs of $81,000 (at $108,000 per acre). Building a home in Collier County would cost about $576,000 less than a median listing price there of nearly $1 million.

Other counties rewarding builders are the desirable addresses of Palm Beach, Martin and Orange, which includes Orlando.

Interestingly, inland counties are often the ones that most favor buying a ready-made residence, with Washington and Jackson in the Panhandle making purchasing $145,000 and $128,000 cheaper, and Putnam and Bradford (near Jacksonville) leaving buyers with averages of around $100,000 in their pockets with median listing prices being less than $300,000.

Among the key takeaways from the StorageCafe report:

–Of the 53 Florida counties looked at (based on available listings), building is more affordable than buying in 53% of them.

–The biggest savings come in Monroe County, where the cost of buying an existing home teeters around $1.6 million or more vs. $550,000 in building costs.

–Walton County comes in second on the cost-benefit rankings. While the average listing price of a home there is around $1.1 million, building a home comes with a price tag of about $444,000.

–Collier County, home to celebrity hideaways, also comes out high on the savings list. Building there is about $577,000 cheaper. The cost of land tends to be high, around $82,000 for an acre, but the median lot size is larger than the median lot size across the state.

–Across the nation as a whole, building a home is slightly more expensive than buying one ($421,000 vs. $415,000).

Data was compiled by considering square-footage prices for available land for sale, median home lot sizes, the (8% inflation-adjusted) regional costs of making a contract with home builders, and median house prices.

To arrive at the overall cost for building a home, analysts added 10% for administrative expenses to these combined factors that might cover building permits, surveys and fees for attorneys, etc.

In another report, Best State to Buy Land & Build a House? HI, CA, CO, UT, VA, MD!, analysts found that Western and South-Atlantic states prove to be the best places to build instead of buy. In California, no less than $200,000 can be saved on average, while about half that amount can be realized in states such as Colorado, Utah and those close to Washington, DC. Away from the contiguous US, Hawaii can offer house builders great savings.

In the Midwest, South and Northeast, meanwhile, lower house prices tend to make purchasing a home more attractive, though Florida and Massachusetts favor building.

StorageCafe is a nationwide self-storage search website and a part of Yardi. The site currently features more than 25,000 storage facilities listings, all verified and up to date.