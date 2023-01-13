New year brings a severe slowdown in real estate sales

Call it homebuyer jitters or the cool down of a very hot housing market, but during the period of January 2-6, only five residential sales were recorded in Key Biscayne and Brickell at the time of this writing. Key Biscayne saw zero closed deals during this period.

Brickell

$800,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,154 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 1206, Miami, FL 33130

Corner unit within the SLS Brickell Hotel and Residences featuring a wraparound balcony, Bosch and Sub-Zero appliances had been on the market since March 2021.

$715,000

1 bed/1 bath/790 square feet

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3503, Miami, FL 33131

Furnished one-bedroom unit located on the 35th floor with no rental restrictions was listed in September for $750,000 and last sold for $395,000 in 2018.

$600,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,100 square feet

Two-bedroom with a den and two parking spaces was put on the market in February 2022 for a list price of $625,000.

$975,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,279 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3501, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Brickell two-bedroom with Bosch and Wolf-Zero appliances was listed in October 2022 for $1.05 million.

$510,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet

186 SE 12th Terrace, Apt. 705, Miami, FL 33131

Solaris corner unit featuring a large balcony and updated appliance and HVAC was listed for $560,000 in November 2022.

