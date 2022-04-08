$8.8 million Oceana condo tops list of residential sales in the Key Biscayne / Brickell are to close March

It was a busy last week of March for Key Biscayne and Brickell / Downtown Miami real estate professionals. In total, 41 single family and condos were sold in the last days of March, including sales reported closed on Friday, April 1st.

Topping the list was the sale of a 4-bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms unit in the exclusive Beachfront Oceana complex in Key Biscayne. The unit sold for $8.8 million, or over $2,400 p/SqFt.

Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty in Key Biscayne represented the seller with ONE Sotheby's International Realty’s Barbara Lamar representing the buyer.

In all , 17 properties sold for over $1 million, with four selling for over $2 million.

Key Biscayne

Sold - April 1, 2022

$1,780,000, 3 bed/3 bath/2,220 sqft

735 Crandon Blvd Apt 303, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

103 days on the market. Spacious 3/3 condo in resort Ocean club, walk to beach.

$2,350,000, 4 bed/3 bath, 1,931 square feet, 7,500 sqft lot

230 Cypress Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Single family home. Listed for $2.6 million and it was 82 days on the market. Remodeled kitchen. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets and opens to the backyard garden. Covered screened-in patio off family room. Beach Club membership available.

$1,275,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,821 square feet

151 Crandon Blvd Apt 605, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large 2/2 condo with a den and views of the bay. Listed for $1,295,000. Sold for $610,000 in 2005.

Sold - Mar 31, 2022

$1,330,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,350 sqft

200 Ocean Lane Dr Apt PA8, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Condo listed for $1,499,000 and it was 9 days on the market. Located on a high floor, this double corner residence offers 180 degree views. Direct views of the beach and the ocean from the living areas and the master bedroom.

$2,100,000, 3 bed/3.5 bath, 2,102 sqft,3,847 sqft lot

270 Fernwood Rd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Townhouse built in 2004 listed for $2,390,000 and it was 103 days on the market. This townhouse has granite countertops and sub-zero refrigerator. The backyard patio is excellent for entertaining with a lovely pool and plenty of room for chaise lounges.

$703,000, 1 bed/1.5 bath, 1,009 sqft

201 Crandon Blvd Apt 720, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Condo built in 1978, and 7 days on market featuring ocean and bay views in highly desirable Tidemark, Key Colony, a beach front complex.

$745,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,365 sqft

590 Ocean Dr Apt 3C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Listed for $795,000 and was 14 days on the market. 1968 condo located across the street from the Ritz Carlton and the Key Biscayne Beach club with deeded access to the beach, the location could not be better. Sold for $570,000 in 2004.

Sold - Mar 30, 2022

$4,100,000, 4 bed/5.5 bath, 3,630 sqft

430 Grand Bay Dr Apt 603, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms plus a den unit with direct ocean, bay and skyline city views, at the exclusive Grand Bay Residences in Key Biscayne. Private elevator opens into a foyer in the unit. The apartment is very bright with two large terraces facing south and west. 103 days on the market. Sold for $2,850,000 in 2011.

$2,547,333, 3 bed/3 bath,2,402 sqft

1121 Crandon Blvd Apt F702, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Condo that was listed at $2,695,000 and was 19 days on the market. Renovated corner unit with panoramic ocean and state park views. Sold for $1.9 million in 2015.

$1,250,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,260 sqft

177 Ocean Lane Dr Apt 1012, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

32 days on the market. Condo built in 1971 with unobstructed views of the city skyline, bay and Crandon Beach Park. Listed for $1,350,000 and sold for $670,000 in 2011.

$1,850,000, 3 bed/1 bath, 1,092 sqft, 7,511 sqft lot

285 Woodcrest Rd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Single family home built in 1953, 5 days on the market. Listed for $2 million.

Sold - Mar 29, 2022

$8,800,000, 4 bed/4.5 bath, 3,600 sqft

350 Ocean Dr Unit 802N, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

2014 condo was on the market for 189 days. Unit at exclusive Beachfront Oceana in Key Biscayne. Private elevator leads you into this spectacular 3 bedroom with maids quarters.

Sold - Mar 28, 2022

$1,545,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,782 sqft

1111 Crandon Blvd Apt B1002, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Condo sold for listing price and was on the market for 3 days. Breathtaking panoramic views of the beach, state park, lighthouse and Biscayne Bay from this bright and spacious remodeled 2/2 apartment.

Brickell

Sold - Apr 1, 2022

$392,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 846 sqft

1723 SW 2nd Ave Apt 804, Miami, FL 33129

2007 condo, 10 days on market. Boutique building in the center of Brickell, 2/2 with tile floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, washer and dryer in the unit.

$525,000, 2 bed/2 bath,1,013 sqft

79 SW 12th St Unit 1703S, Miami, FL 33130

Condo, 7 days on the market, built in 2008 with European cabinets, and granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Just one block from Mary Brickell Village.

Sold - Mar 31, 2022

$1,285,000, 3 bed/2.5 bath,1,825 sqft

465 Brickell Ave Apt 3701, Miami, FL 33131

196 days on the market. Built in 2008, this luxurious high-rise condo on Brickell Avenue is on the 37th floor and has bay, city and pool views.

$305,000, Studio/1 bath,633 sqft

1010 Brickell Ave Unit 2610, Miami, FL 33131

Built in 2017, and 44 days on the market. Studio in the 1010 Brickell Condominium. Brand new building featuring The Club at 1010, an exclusive two-story amenity area with dozens of activities for all ages and interests.

Sold - Mar 31, 2022

$960,000, 2 bed/3.5 bath, 2,403 sqft

1581 Brickell Ave Unit 106, Miami, FL 33129

Eat-in kitchen with beautiful bay view. Master bedroom with private balcony with gorgeous city view.

$1,690,000, 3 bed/2 bath,1,870 sqft

495 Brickell Ave Apt 5301, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit with panoramic views of the Biscayne Bay, Port of Miami and the skyline from every room. On the market for 57 days.

$1,710,000, 2 bed/2.5 bath, 1,455 sqft

1451 Brickell Ave Unit 2903, Miami, FL 33131

Condo built in 2017 and 17 days on market. Carlos Ott-designed unit in Echo Brickell spans 1,455 sqft and showcases flawless luxury throughout. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame city and water vistas. Sold for $1,361,40 in 2017.

$685,000, 2 bed/2.5 bath,1,115 sqft

1300 S Miami Ave Unit 1809, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Brickell with concierge 24/7 and many amenities. Condo built in 2016 and 121 days on the market. Sold for listing price.

$550,000,1 bed/1.5 bath,966 sqft

1395 Brickell Ave Unit 3307, Miami, FL 33131

2003 condo listed for $579,000 and was 41 days on the market. A high floor luxury apartment at AKA Hotel Residences, formerly The Conrad. Located atop the iconic Espirito Santo Tower in a central Brickell location.

$400,000, 1 bed/1 bath,729 sqft

1395 Brickell Ave Unit 2811, Miami, FL 33131

Fully furnished unit six days on the market in the AKA Miami Residences. No rental restrictions, Airbnb allowed, self-manage the unit or you may join the AKA Hotel Rental Program. Listed for $450,000.

$540,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,107 sqft

1111 SW 1 Ave Unit 2919N, Miami, FL 33130

Sold for listing price. 2008 built condo, 42 days on the market. Stunning corner unit with beautiful porcelain floors. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity and separate tub/shower.

$380,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 848 sqft

1723 SW 2nd Ave Apt 607, Miami, FL 33129

Boutique building in Brickell built in 2007. Sold for listing price.

Sold - Mar 30, 2022

$650,000, 2 bed/2 bath,945 sqft

200 SE 15th Rd Ph K, Miami, FL 33129

1974 condo, 34 days on the market with unobstructed Biscayne Bay and Key Biscayne views from waterfront building. Interior has marble floors, custom kitchen with built-in appliances and floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

$550,000, 1 bed/1 bath,798 sqft

475 Brickell Ave Apt 1112, Miami, FL 33131

This Icon Tower unit features impressive direct Miami Skyline, Miami and bay views from the 11th floor, with an oversized balcony perfect for enjoyment and entertaining. Sold for $310,000 in 2010.

$885,000,2 bed/2 bath,1,168 sqft

475 Brickell Ave Apt 4315, Miami, FL 33131

41 days on the market. The Icon is a luxury building located in the heart of Brickell. This unit has Wolf and Sub Zero appliances and porcelain white floors. Listed at $930,000 and sold for $528,300 in 2011.

Sold - Mar 29, 2022

$532,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,188 sqft

2451 Brickell Ave Apt 18H, Miami, FL 33129

1963 condo, 55 days on the market with unobstructed panoramic water views over SoBe skyline, Key Biscayne and downtown Miami. Listed for $550,000.

$585,000, 1 bed/1 bath, 748 sqft

1080 Brickell Ave Unit 4007, Miami, FL 33131

Excellent location next to Brickell City Center and Merry Brickell Village. Built in 2016, on the market for 98 days and sold for its listing price.

$405,000, 1 bed/1 bath, 818 sqft

1200 Brickell Bay Dr Apt 3614, Miami, FL 33131

Investors only. Unit is rented until February 2023 for $2,100 per month. 38 days on the market. Sold for $210,000 in 2012.

$500,000, 2 bed/2 bath, 1,012 sqft

1111 SW 1st Ave Unit 2222N, Miami, FL 33130

35 days on the market and listed for $520,000. Axis Brickell featuring an open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and impact windows. Large balcony overlooking city skyline.

$225,000, Studio/1 bath, 580 sqft

801 Brickell Bay Dr Apt 366, Miami, FL 33131

43 days on the market. Studio located in the heart of Brickell with a nice view. Built in 1968. Sold for $170,000 in 2014.

$927,000, 3 bed/2.5 bath,1,308 sqft

1300 Brickell Bay Dr Apt 3002, Miami, FL 33131

Sold for above listing price, which was $885,000. 2014 built, 86 days on the market, condo with 180 degree bay and city views with luxury finishes.

Sold - Mar 28, 2022

$3,850,000, 4 bed/5.5 bath,4,030 sqft

1643 Brickell Ave Apt 3404, Miami, FL 33129

This Santa Maria unit was 83 days on the market and features floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of downtown Miami, Key Biscayne and the Atlantic Ocean. This unit was designed by the renowned interior designers Angel Sanchez & Chris Coleman. Sold for $2.8 million in 2011.

$735,000, 1 bed/2 bath, 842 sqft

801 S Miami Ave Unit 5403, Miami, FL 33130

Private elevator. SLS Lux building built in 2018. It was listed for $799,000 and it was 68 days on the market.

$785,000, 2 bed/2 bath,1,111 sqft

55 SE 6th St Apt 4303, Miami, FL 33131

Waterfront penthouse built in 2008, 15 days on the market and was sold above listing price, which was $749,000.

$1,400,000, 3 bed/4 bath,1,613 sqft

801 S Miami Ave Unit 4201, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Lux until built in 2018 features dramatic sunrise to sunset views of Biscayne Bay and the city lights of the Brickell skyline. Listed for $1.45 million, and it was 36 days on the market.

$510,000, Studio/1 bath,692 sqft

801 S Miami Ave Unit 312, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $525,000, 50 days on the market. SLS Lux Brickell hotel program incorporates Smart Home Technology, Italian cabinets, rain showers in master bathroom and floor-to-ceiling walls leading to a spacious balcony provide a breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay.

$620,000, 1 bed/2 bath, 1,100 sqft

1010 Brickell Ave Unit 1606, Miami, FL 33131

Sold for listing price. Built in 2017 and 162 days on the market. Corner unit with built-in closets, extra-large balconies and a full-service spa.

$2,130,000, 3 bed/4.5 bath, 2,825 sqft

2127 Brickell Ave Apt 2602, Miami, FL 33129

Wraparound views from the 26th floor. Unit is located in the Bristol Tower by Ugo Columbo and Luis Revuelta. Views of Key Biscayne and Coral Gables. Listed for $2.2 million.

Editor note: Sales data reflects dates from March 28, 2022 to April 1, 2022.