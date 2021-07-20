The island’s real estate market is hyperactive, with beautiful homes and condos sold between June 13 and July 10, 2021.

Below are some details of what has sold over the last 5 weeks.

425 West Mashta Dr: sold for $7,526,800/ 6BR/6.5BA/3,636 SF/17,112 SF LOT

A true boater’s paradise with 165 feet on the water with fantastic and gorgeous open views, stunning sunsets and southern exposure located on Hurricane Harbor.

101 REEF LANE: sold for $6,100,000 /5 bd /6 ba /5,074 sqft

Exclusive family-residence in a 5-star lifestyle complex. Only 12 Villas located at Oceana Key Biscayne. Luxurious condo living and Direct Beach Access while living in a home.

14 TURTLE WALK: sold for: $2,549,000/5 bd /6 ba /3,990 sqft

Gated and Exclusive Grand Bay Villas and Estates Residences community, located within the Ritz Carlton compound. Walk to the beach.

485 WARREN LN: sold for $1,850,000/ 3 bd /1 ba /1,284 sqft

First time on the market with Beach Club membership included.

735 FERNWOOD RD: sold for $1,550,000/ 3 bd/ 2 ba/ 1,531 sqft

Oversized lot unique provided opportunity to on Key Biscayne! Already on sewer single-family zoning

101 SUNRISE DR UNIT # A-204: sold for $1,427,500/ 3 bd /4 ba /2,201 sqft

Corner unit in contemporary, new, chic, urban boutique building. Many upgrades with great terrace with wet bar and summer kitchen great for entertaining

121 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #261: sold for $900,000 / 3 bd /2 ba /1,790 sqft

Luxurious family home in desirable Key Colony

1121 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #E503: sold for $730,000 / 2 bd /2 ba /1,409 sqft

Split bedroom plan unit with island and water views. New impact floor to ceiling windows and doors. Large eat-in kitchen.

550 OCEAN DR UNIT #8H: sold for $625,000 / 2 bd /2 ba /1,325 sqft

Ideal for enjoying gorgeous Sunsets, Biscayne Bay and City Skyline views!

798 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #28-C: sold for $417,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /875 sqft

Townhouse on few steps from the beach and shopping centers. Great patio that opens to beautiful courtyard.

422 WOODCREAST RD: sold for $3,300,000 / 5 bd /5 ba /3,889 sqft

Large some sits on a 7,540 square foot lot on the sought-after Woodcrest Rd. The two-story home is just under 4,000 square feet offering ample space throughout,

275 W MASHTA DR: sold for $2,150,000 / 4 bd/ 2 ba /1,639 sqft

Charming home on desirable W Mashta location, great outdoor space with fruit trees plenty of shade and an outdoor Jet-tub.

765 ANDON BLVD UNIT#504: sold for $1,960,000/3beds/ 4baths/ 2,602sq f

Beautifully remodeled: 3 beds + den + maid room + 4 baths. Marble floors and amazing open view between two balconies with spectacular Brickell sky lines and ocean views.

201 Crandon Blvd. UNIT #169: sold for $1,891,500/ 3 bd /4 ba /2,604 sqft

Townhouse located in exclusive Tidemark! Located only a few feet from the pool and Beach entrance.

653 GLENRIDGE RD: sold for $1,862,500/ 5 bd /5 ba /2,666 sqft

Charming home with split floor plan offering a total of 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms,filled with natural light.

1111 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #B708: sold for $1,795,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,782 sqft

Outside corner unit unobstructed, panoramic views of ocean, shoreline, State Park and Bay

201 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #309: sold for $985,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,531 sqft

Oceanfront unit at Tidemark, Key Colony's located directly on Key Biscayne's finest beach.

177 OCEAN LANE DR UNIT #313: sold for $990,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,260 sqft

Completely remodeled with state of the art appliances and 48" white porcelain tile floors

251 CRANDON BLVD #1129: sold for $950,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,532 sqft

Gorgeous ocean, bay and Miami Skyline views. Fully remodeled and oversize balcony, perfect to enjoy sunrises and sunsets!

600 GRAPETREE DR UNIT #10GS: sold for $885,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,670 sqft

Stunning bay views. Marble floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, generous closets

1111 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #B503l: listed for $950,000 /2 bd /2 ba /1,409 sqft

Unobstructed views of ocean and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

151 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #504 : sold for $799,000 / 2 bd /2 ba /1,532 sqft

Gorgeous ocean views east exposure overlooking tennis courts!!

301 SUNRISE DR UNIT #504: sold for $385,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,140 sqft

Close to beach and beach park unit in small building. Recently remodeled.

251 GALEN DR UNIT #309E: sold for $301,000/ 1 bd2 ba946 sqft

Large unit ideal for year round living

798 RIDGEWOOD RD: sold for $3,200,000/ 6 bd /6 ba /4,121 sqft

Island life in chic multi-level home with spacious layout and abundant natural light

1121 CRANDON BLVD UNIT #D408: sold for $1,655,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,782 sqft

Outside corner unit with unobstructed panoramic views of ocean, lighthouse, state park and bay. Southeast exposure offering natural light and tropical breezes.

445 GRAND BAY DR UNIT #418: sold for $1,400,000/ 2 bd /3 ba /1,760 sqft

Enjoy beachfront resort style at the exclusive Grand Bay. Double door entrance leads you to the foyer with a large balcony overlooking the gardens.

177 OCEAN LANE DR UNIT #211: sold for $725,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,260 sqft

Bright, completely remodeled in beachfront condo with resort style amenities.

210 SEA VIEW DR UNIT #203: sold for $438,000/ 2 bd /2 ba /1,330 sqft

Unit sold to remodel, with concrete floors and finished walls.

155 OCEAN LANE DR UNIT #203: sold for $380,000/ 1BR /1.5BA/ 895SF

Enjoy island lifestyle in nice building with remodeled lobby, direct beach access, pool, tennis and gym. 24 Hr. Security. Lobby Attendant.

Data courtesy of BHHS EWM Realty, Key Biscayne. (305) 205-2626