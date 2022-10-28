Median sales prices reflect year-over-year increases in Key Biscayne and Brickell

The median listed home price in Key Biscayne is $2 million. The median sales price of $1.75 million reflects a 42.9% year-over-year increase.

Residential properties on the Key spend an average of 101 days on the market.

The median sales price in Brickell is $590,000, which is up 24.2% since last year, with properties sitting on the market for an average of 59 days. Sales prices go for about 4% below the asking price.

Here is what was sold in residential real estate in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Oct. 17 to 21.

Key Biscayne

$1,250,000

3 Bed/2 bath/2,042 square feet

141 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 431, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious three-bedroom penthouse at Botanica Key Colony was listed for $1.448 million in July 2022.

$1,800,000

2 bed/2bath/1,875 square feet

881 Ocean Drive, Apt. 15F, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully-remodeled condo at Casa Del Mar featuring panoramic ocean views was listed for $1.9 million in May 2022.

$2,250,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/2,225 square feet

101 Sunrise Drive, Unit A401, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Three-bedroom with ample living space was listed for $2.85 million in May 2022.

Brickell

$400,000

1 bed/1 bath/731 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1602, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom unit, rented for $2,400/month, was listed for $405,000 in May 2022.

$645,000

1 bed/1 bath/836 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2017, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom was listed for $675,000 in April 2022 and was last sold for $270,000 in July 2014.

$610,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,115 square feet

150 SE 25th Road, Apt. 12M, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom with ocean views from each room and a wraparound balcony was listed for $595,000 in September 2022.

$420,000

1 bed/1 bath/1,012 square feet

2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 18N, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $390,000, this one-bedroom in Brickell Bay Townhomes features porcelain flooring.

$810,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,042 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 4001, Miami, FL 33130

This Brickell Heights two-bedroom corner condo, featuring a wraparound balcony with ocean views, sold for $40,000 under the offered price.

$575,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,289 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 816, Miami, FL 33131

Brickell on the River two-bedroom loft sold for the asking price.

$3,000,000

4 bed/4.5 bath/2,418 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Ph 5504, Miami, FL 33131

Stunning Brickell Flatiron four-bedroom with four full bathrooms and one half bathroom, spanning 2,418 square feet, was listed for $3.299 million in July 2022.

$953,400

2/bed/3 bath/1,283 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave Unit 3003, Miami, FL 33131

Urban-O Real Estate Solution represented both the seller and buyer in this sale. The studio was listed in August 2022 for $1.385 million.

$425,000

Studio/1 bath/598 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2008, Miami, FL 33131

Studio featuring porcelain flooring, custom closets and Sub-Zero, Wolf appliances. It was listed for $480,000.

$453,000

1 bed/1 bath/731 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2804, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom near Mary Brickell Village was listed in August 2022 for $497,500.

$1,400,000

3 bed/4 bath/2,791 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Units 2301 & 2303, Miami, FL 33129

Large three-bedroom with panoramic views featuring an enclosed balcony, marble flooring, custom cabinets and luxurious amenities. This property sold for the asking price.

$735,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,298 square feet

218 SE 14th St., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33131

Emerald at Brickell two-bedroom with upscale amenities sold for $10,000 under the offered price.

$4,000,000

4 bed/5.5 bath/4,030 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3505, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $4.385 million in October 2021, this four-bedroom boasts five full bathrooms, one half bathroom and more than 4,000 square feet of living space.

$605,000

1 bed/2 bath/851 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3704, Miami, FL 33130

One Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the seller and buyer in this fully-furnished one-bedroom unit. It was listed for $670,000 in August 2022.

