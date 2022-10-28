Median sales prices reflect year-over-year increases in Key Biscayne and Brickell

The median listed home price in Key Biscayne is $2 million. The median sales price of $1.75 million reflects a 42.9% year-over-year increase.
Residential properties on the Key spend an average of 101 days on the market.
The median sales price in Brickell is $590,000, which is up 24.2% since last year, with properties sitting on the market for an average of 59 days. Sales prices go for about 4% below the asking price.
Here is what was sold in residential real estate in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Oct. 17 to 21.
Key Biscayne
$1,250,000
3 Bed/2 bath/2,042 square feet
141 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 431, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Spacious three-bedroom penthouse at Botanica Key Colony was listed for $1.448 million in July 2022.
$1,800,000
2 bed/2bath/1,875 square feet
881 Ocean Drive, Apt. 15F, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Fully-remodeled condo at Casa Del Mar featuring panoramic ocean views was listed for $1.9 million in May 2022.
$2,250,000
3 bed/3.5 bath/2,225 square feet
101 Sunrise Drive, Unit A401, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Three-bedroom with ample living space was listed for $2.85 million in May 2022.
Brickell
$400,000
1 bed/1 bath/731 square feet
1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1602, Miami, FL 33130
One-bedroom unit, rented for $2,400/month, was listed for $405,000 in May 2022.
$645,000
1 bed/1 bath/836 square feet
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2017, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom was listed for $675,000 in April 2022 and was last sold for $270,000 in July 2014.
$610,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,115 square feet
150 SE 25th Road, Apt. 12M, Miami, FL 33129
Two-bedroom with ocean views from each room and a wraparound balcony was listed for $595,000 in September 2022.
$420,000
1 bed/1 bath/1,012 square feet
2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 18N, Miami, FL 33129
Listed for $390,000, this one-bedroom in Brickell Bay Townhomes features porcelain flooring.
$810,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,042 square feet
45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 4001, Miami, FL 33130
This Brickell Heights two-bedroom corner condo, featuring a wraparound balcony with ocean views, sold for $40,000 under the offered price.
$575,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,289 square feet
41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 816, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell on the River two-bedroom loft sold for the asking price.
$3,000,000
4 bed/4.5 bath/2,418 square feet
1000 Brickell Plaza, Ph 5504, Miami, FL 33131
Stunning Brickell Flatiron four-bedroom with four full bathrooms and one half bathroom, spanning 2,418 square feet, was listed for $3.299 million in July 2022.
$953,400
2/bed/3 bath/1,283 square feet
1010 Brickell Ave Unit 3003, Miami, FL 33131
Urban-O Real Estate Solution represented both the seller and buyer in this sale. The studio was listed in August 2022 for $1.385 million.
$425,000
Studio/1 bath/598 square feet
475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2008, Miami, FL 33131
Studio featuring porcelain flooring, custom closets and Sub-Zero, Wolf appliances. It was listed for $480,000.
$453,000
1 bed/1 bath/731 square feet
1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2804, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom near Mary Brickell Village was listed in August 2022 for $497,500.
$1,400,000
3 bed/4 bath/2,791 square feet
2333 Brickell Ave., Units 2301 & 2303, Miami, FL 33129
Large three-bedroom with panoramic views featuring an enclosed balcony, marble flooring, custom cabinets and luxurious amenities. This property sold for the asking price.
$735,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,298 square feet
218 SE 14th St., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33131
Emerald at Brickell two-bedroom with upscale amenities sold for $10,000 under the offered price.
$4,000,000
4 bed/5.5 bath/4,030 square feet
1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3505, Miami, FL 33129
Listed for $4.385 million in October 2021, this four-bedroom boasts five full bathrooms, one half bathroom and more than 4,000 square feet of living space.
$605,000
1 bed/2 bath/851 square feet
55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3704, Miami, FL 33130
One Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the seller and buyer in this fully-furnished one-bedroom unit. It was listed for $670,000 in August 2022.
To read last week's real estate listings, click here.