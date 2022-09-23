The Key Biscayne residential market was on fire during the period from Sept. 12 to 16, with eight transactions totaling $14.829 million.

Nationwide, home sales and home prices dropped in August as the mortgage rate increased. Then in mid-September, applications for mortgages picked up.

Over in Brickell, a Colorado developer has drawn up plans for Empire Brickell, a 26-story, 250-unit apartment tower that is proposed to rise on SW Third Avenue and SW Ninth Street. And Citadel Securities’ new headquarters are expected to go up on Wall Street South, aka the financial district, bringing high-paying jobs in finance and tech.

The billionaire founder, Ken Griffin, has big plans for Brickell and Miami.

Key Biscayne

$1,970,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,830 square feet

701 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 402, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully-furnished and remodeled three-bedroom unit featuring Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchen appliances. It was listed for $2,075,000.

$939,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,042 square feet

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. TH16, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-story townhouse in Casa Del Mar was listed for $975,000. It has a large patio with direct access to the pool and beach areas.

$1,650,000

4 bed/3 bath/2,442 square feet

143 E Enid Dr., Unit 22, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large four-bedroom townhouse featuring two-car garage, vaulted ceilings, a remodeled kitchen and roof terrace. This property was sold for asking price.

$830,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,435 square feet

170 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 903, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully renovated, two-bedroom, two-bath penthouse was listed for $1.1 million.

$2,000,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,875 square feet

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 16D, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Remodeled two-bedroom unit at Casa del Mar boasting unobstructed ocean and Biscayne Bay views.

The property includes top-of-the-line appliances, marble bathrooms, impact glass windows and a private foyer. It was listed for $2.085 million.

$3,800,000

6 bed/6 bath/3,990 square feet

7 Turtle Walk, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This residence has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a two-car garage and 3,990 square feet of living space. It was listed for $3,700,000 and last sold for $2.6 million in August 2016.

$2,640,000

3 bed/3 bath/3,120 square feet

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 5A, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious three-bedroom unit featuring a wraparound balcony with direct ocean views. This completely remodeled corner unit comes with new impact windows, two walk-in closets in the primary bedroom, a laundry room and two storage spaces.

$1,000,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,340 square feet

222 Sea View Dr., Unit 103, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Both seller and buyer were represented by Corinne Dodd with Cervera Real Estate Inc. in this transaction. This Seaview townhouse sold for the asking price.

Brickell

$1,550,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,870 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2801, Miami, FL 33131

Furnished and remodeled three-bedroom condo at Icon Brickell Tower 2 features water views from the 28th floor. The Icon has top amenities, including a movie theater, pool, gym, game room, valet parking and a restaurant. This property was sold for asking price.

$395,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/750 square feet

1650 Brickell Ave., Apt. 105, Miami, FL 33129

Two-story, remodeled loft located on Brickell Avenue featuring 18-foot ceilings, white ceramic flooring and a balcony on each level.

$350,000

Studio/1 bath/362 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2612, Miami, FL 33131

Studio located in the heart of Brickell with the washer and dryer inside the unit. There’s a tenant in place through May 2023.

$365,000

1 bed/1 bath/630 square feet

170 SE 14th St., Apt. 2007, Miami, FL 33131

This one-bedroom sold for $5,000 above the asking price.

$1,040,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1112, Miami, FL 33131

Nicely furnished two-bedroom unit in Reach Brickell City Centre featuring an open floor plan with spacious balcony. It was listed for $1,080,000.

$490,000

1 bed/1 bath/688 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2102, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom unit featuring Biscayne Bay and Miami views, within a few minutes walk to Brickell City and Centre and Mary Brickell Village.

$550,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,760 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 312, Miami, FL 33129

Miami New Realty represented both the seller and buyer in this deal at Brickell Bay Club. This corner unit was listed for $699,000.

$700,000

1 bed/1 bath/984 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1507, Miami, FL 33131

This was a double ender for Fortune International Realty Brickell Inc. Listed for $715,000, this one-bedroom at Icon Brickell has state-of-the-art amenities.

$467,500

1 bed/1 bath/895 square feet

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2409, Miami, FL 33129

One-bedroom with nice views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline features marble flooring, granite countertops and new appliances. It was listed for $475,000

$980,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,200 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3005, Miami, FL 33130

2016, listed for $1,100,000

Two-bedroom unit with a large terrace featuring bay and city views. The unit comes with high ceilings, marble flooring, Bosch appliances, built-in 48-bottle wine cooler and designer faucets.

$530,000

2 bed/2 bath/910 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 3607, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom unit at Millecento was listed for $600,000.

$598,675

2 bed/2 bath/1,110 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2502, Miami, FL 33131

Maria Carrillo with Keyes - Brickell Office represented both the seller and buyer. The corner unit in Brickell on the River comes with Miami River and city views, two balconies. It was listed for $600,000

$1,225,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,898 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Units 1101 & 1103, Miami, FL 33129

Double ender, Silvio De Cardenas III with Brickell Bay Club Realty, Inc. Listed for $1,350,000, this developer combined corner units; features enclosed wraparound balconies, lots of living space and marble flooring.

$450,000

1 bed/1 bath/754 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3903, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom unit at 500 Brickell East Tower features views of Miami River, Biscayne Bay and the city’s skyline, new porcelain flooring and incredible amenities. This property was listed for $475,000.

