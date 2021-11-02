After leasing all 1.042 units in the Downtown 5th luxury rental complex, the Melo Group has announced 800 more apartments will make up the Downtown 6th development.

The new development is on the same block as Downtown 5th which was completed in June of 2021 and is located at 55 NE 5TH Street, in Downtowns Miami.

According to the website TheNextMiami, Melo Group is also planning 17 Plaza with 1,178 apartments – the developers largest project to date.

The apartments at Downtown 5th offer many upscale amenities, like Granite countertops, Samsung stainless steel appliances, laminated wood floors throughout apartments and porcelain tiles in bathrooms.

Other Melo Group Miami developments include Aria on the Bay, Square Station, and Art Plaza.

Aria Reserve is due to be completed in the summer of 2024.

For more, click here.